Jio has a Calendar Month Validity Plan, Know all About it

Reliance Jio, India's top telecom operator, has one of a kind prepaid plan which it had to introduce post the order from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. This plan has a 'calendar month validity' and is a unique plan as it comes with the same recharge date every month. Didn't get it yet? Well, let me make it simple for you. For example, you recharge with this plan on June 5. Then, your next recharge with this plan will be due on July 5. In the same manner, the following recharge would come on August 31. It doesn't matter whether a month has 30 or 31 days; the recharge date would be the same. But, there is an exception to this. If you have recharged with the plan on January 30, then your next recharge would be either February 28 (non-leap year) or February 29 (leap year).

Let's take a look at the plan that I am talking about from Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 259 Prepaid Plan

This plan is a one of a kind plan because there aren't many prepaid plans which offer users the convenience of recharging on the same date every month. You can purchase this plan both via the company's website as well as MyJio app for Android and iOS.

Jio Plan Voice Calling Data SMS Additional Benefits Validity Rs 259 Unlimited 1.5GB/day (post 64 Kbps) 100/day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud One Calendar Month

With the Rs 259 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio, consumers get 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The subscriptions that are included with the plan are - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Post the consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the speed for the users drop to 64 Kbps.

This is a decent plan for users who don't want to spend much but still want a 1.5GB daily data plan for one month. This plan also has good alternatives. You can go for 28 days plans if you want to spend even lesser in the short-term. There's a Rs 119 prepaid plan offered by Jio which with a vallidity of 14 days and offers 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.