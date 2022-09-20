How Airtel Wallet Money can be Transferred to Bank Account

In the past few years, the digital payment industry has experienced tremendous growth. We have made great strides in the area of digital payments, from the introduction of UPI apps like BHIM, Google Pay, Airtel Thanks, PhonePe, and others to the integration of these apps and wallets at different payment checkpoints. One such digital wallet that enables instantaneous online transactions and payments is the Airtel Wallet app. We'll talk about how to make an Airtel Wallet to bank transfer.

How to Transfer Airtel Wallet to Bank

You can now transfer money from your Airtel Wallet to your bank account by following the instructions listed below.

Open the Airtel Thanks app. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store if you don't already have it.

The software is divided into five sections: Manage, Pay, Shop, Discover, and Help. Go to the Pay section.

Find the Pay bank account option on the app's Pay page's top header and tap on it. Any bank account can receive funds from the Pay bank account.

Choose a bank to pay with now. This list includes the majority of commercial and state banks. To find the bank, either scroll down or simply enter a search term in the search window.

You'll be taken to a new page with a form. Please provide the recipient's name, IFSC, and account number.

To continue, use the continue button. Enter the sum you want to send the recipient. Additionally, a note may be included with the transfer.

Which account will be used to debit the money is your choice. You must choose Airtel Payments Bank from the drop-down menu in order to transfer Airtel money to a bank account.

Now click on the proceed button.

The payment will be complete.

Airtel Wallet Bank Transfer Charges

Charges for money transfers from Airtel Wallet to bank accounts are 3% of the entire transaction value.