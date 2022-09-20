How Airtel Wallet Money can be Transferred to Bank Account

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

You can now transfer money from your Airtel Wallet to your bank account. We have made great strides in the area of digital payments, from the introduction of UPI apps like BHIM, Google Pay, Airtel Thanks, Phone Pe, and others to the integration of these apps and wallets at different payment checkpoints.

Highlights

  • In the past few years, the digital payment industry has experienced a tremendous growth.
  • One such digital wallet that enables instantaneous online transactions and payments is the Airtel Wallet app.
  • Charges for money transfers from Airtel Wallet to bank accounts are 3% of the entire transaction value.

Follow Us

Airtel

In the past few years, the digital payment industry has experienced tremendous growth. We have made great strides in the area of digital payments, from the introduction of UPI apps like BHIM, Google Pay, Airtel Thanks, PhonePe, and others to the integration of these apps and wallets at different payment checkpoints. One such digital wallet that enables instantaneous online transactions and payments is the Airtel Wallet app. We'll talk about how to make an Airtel Wallet to bank transfer.

How to Transfer Airtel Wallet to Bank

You can now transfer money from your Airtel Wallet to your bank account by following the instructions listed below.

  • Open the Airtel Thanks app. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store if you don't already have it.
  • The software is divided into five sections: Manage, Pay, Shop, Discover, and Help. Go to the Pay section.
  • Find the Pay bank account option on the app's Pay page's top header and tap on it. Any bank account can receive funds from the Pay bank account.
  • Choose a bank to pay with now. This list includes the majority of commercial and state banks. To find the bank, either scroll down or simply enter a search term in the search window.
  • You'll be taken to a new page with a form. Please provide the recipient's name, IFSC, and account number.
    To continue, use the continue button.
  • Enter the sum you want to send the recipient. Additionally, a note may be included with the transfer.
  • Which account will be used to debit the money is your choice. You must choose Airtel Payments Bank from the drop-down menu in order to transfer Airtel money to a bank account.
  • Now click on the proceed button.
  • The payment will be complete.

Airtel Wallet Bank Transfer Charges

Charges for money transfers from Airtel Wallet to bank accounts are 3% of the entire transaction value.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments