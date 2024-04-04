Vodafone Idea Launches Cloud Play for Mobile Cloud Gaming

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has launched 'Cloud Play' for customers. It is a platform to enable cloud gaming directly on the mobiles of Vi users. The telco partnered with CareGame, a leading cloud gaming company from Europe to do this. In a release, Vi said that the service will be available in the 'Try n Buy' model with a free trial period to let users get an idea of what they want to buy. The Cloud Play platform will be available for both Android and iOS users.









To access Cloud Play, Vi customers will have to download the Vi app. It is present inside the app, thus, you won't have to do any other downloads if you already have the Vi app installed on your phone. Cloud Play will bring users the best gaming titles at their fingertips and the best thing, users won't have to download these games to play them.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers that Offer Unlimited Data at Night

Games such as Asphalt 9, Shadow Fight, Modern Combat 5, Riptide, Beach Buggy Racing, Gravity Rider, and more will be available on the platform.

Cloud Play Subscription Fee

Vi has priced the Cloud Play's subscription fee at Rs 100 per month ( Rs 104 for prepaid users). To play these games, users don't have to worry about emptying their storage and downloading them like they do traditionally. Vi said that Vi Games Cloud Play can be accessed via both the Vi app and Vi web platforms.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Postpaid Plan is One of the Best, Here’s Why

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, said, "With Vi Games ‘Cloud Play’ in partnership with CareGame, we welcome our users to the future of gaming, where the cloud is your playground and the possibilities are limitless. It's not just a game, it's a seamless journey into a world where imagination meets technology. Get ready to elevate your playtime and explore the extraordinary."