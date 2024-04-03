Moto Edge 50 Pro Launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, See Other Details

Since April started, we have seen multiple phone launches. It started with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 on April 1 followed by the Realme 12x 5G on April 2. Today, i.e., April 3, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Pro in the Indian market. It has been quite an anticipated device due to several reasons. Firstly, the display of the Moto Edge 50 Pro looks excellent and on par with the premium devices sold in the market today. Then, the device features super-fast charging support, which Indians love and look for.









Before diving deep into the specifications of the phone. Let me take you through its price and availability.

Moto Edge 50 Pro Price in India

The Moto Edge 50 Pro has launched in India in two memory variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999. However, as an introductory offer, the company will offer these devices for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999.

The phone will go on first sale in India on April 9, 2024, via Flipkart, Motorola, and retail stores. It will be available in the following colour options: Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, and Moonlight Pearl Shades. HDFC Bank credit cards will entail an instant discount of Rs 2,250.

Moto Edge 50 Pro Specifications in India

First of all, even though we have not mentioned it until now, it is a 5G phone. The device comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 14 based Hello UI out of the box and is slated to get three major OS updates over its life.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS (optical image stablisation), 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front.

The Moto Edge 50 Pro packs a 4500mAh battery, which is a decent size, but the highlight here is the 125W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.