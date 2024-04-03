Moto Edge 50 Pro Launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, See Other Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Moto Edge 50 Pro has launched in India in two memory variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999. However, as an introductory offer, the company will offer these devices for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999.

Highlights

  • Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Pro in the Indian market.
  • The display of the Moto Edge 50 Pro looks excellent and on par with the premium devices sold in the market today.
  • The device comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness.

Follow Us

moto edge 50 pro launched in india

Since April started, we have seen multiple phone launches. It started with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 on April 1 followed by the Realme 12x 5G on April 2. Today, i.e., April 3, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Pro in the Indian market. It has been quite an anticipated device due to several reasons. Firstly, the display of the Moto Edge 50 Pro looks excellent and on par with the premium devices sold in the market today. Then, the device features super-fast charging support, which Indians love and look for.




Before diving deep into the specifications of the phone. Let me take you through its price and availability.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Get Every Detail Here

Moto Edge 50 Pro Price in India

The Moto Edge 50 Pro has launched in India in two memory variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999. However, as an introductory offer, the company will offer these devices for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999.

The phone will go on first sale in India on April 9, 2024, via Flipkart, Motorola, and retail stores. It will be available in the following colour options: Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, and Moonlight Pearl Shades. HDFC Bank credit cards will entail an instant discount of Rs 2,250.

Read More - Realme 12x Donning MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Launched in India

Moto Edge 50 Pro Specifications in India

First of all, even though we have not mentioned it until now, it is a 5G phone. The device comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 14 based Hello UI out of the box and is slated to get three major OS updates over its life.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS (optical image stablisation), 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front.

The Moto Edge 50 Pro packs a 4500mAh battery, which is a decent size, but the highlight here is the 125W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

from 2018 to 2024 i myself have ported 10 times the longest i have stayed with 1 operator was Airtel…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

Shivraj Roy :

im no longer excited to know of how good india is doing in speedtest ranks ,we have something really really…

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments