A1 Austria to Acquire NTT Austria in Digitalisation Strategy

Reported by Srikapardhi

This is a further step towards meeting the increasing demands of the market for digitalisation, A1 Austria said.

Highlights

  • A1 Austria to acquire NTT Austria GmbH, expanding its digital services portfolio.
  • Synergies expected between the business areas of A1 and NTT Austria GmbH.
  • Operational integration to commence post-regulatory approval.

A1 Austria is set to acquire the IT services provider NTT Austria GmbH. A1 Austria will acquire 100 percent of the shares in NTT Austria GmbH after approval by the respective authorities, the telco said this week. This follows A1 Austria's acquisition of NTT's Alcatel Lucent telephony business in spring 2021.

Also Read: A1 Group Boosts 4G, 5G Coverage in Tourist Regions; America Movil Expands Stake in Telekom Austria




Acquisition Announcement

NTT Austria GmbH is part of the NTT Data Group and provides cloud-based solutions, infrastructure, and security services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A1 Austria said, "This is a further step towards meeting the increasing demands of the market for digitalisation. We are convinced that this transaction is a win-win situation for both sides. The business areas of NTT Austria GmbH and A1 complement each other perfectly, and at the same time, we will be able to exploit synergies in the future."

"We will use and further develop NTT Austria GmbH's existing ecosystem of providers and established partnerships and thus further strengthen our business segment," A1 Austria added.

Also Read: A1 Austria Completes 5G Edge Cloud Network Slicing Trial With Nokia

Operational Integration

NTT DATA emphasises, "Austria remains an important market for us. Regardless of the acquisition of NTT Austria GmbH by A1, NTT DATA DACH Austria will continue its business in a proven manner and serve joint customers in partnership with A1."

A1 Austria confirmed that once the operational integration at A1 begins, all employees at NTT Austria GmbH will join its team after the acquisition gains regulatory approval.

International Partnership Expansion

In addition, A1 and the NTT Group intend to further expand their partnership on an international level. This allows A1 to expand its market reach beyond its current footprint and reach more international customers, the joint statement said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

