Airtel to Enhance Customer Experience Through Intel’s Latest AI Tech

Reported by Srikapardhi

Airtel plans to leverage its rich telecom data to enhance its AI capabilities and turbocharge the experiences of its customers.

Bharti Airtel plans to leverage Intel's latest AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to enhance customer experience. At the Intel Vision 2024 customer and partner conference, Intel announced that it has onboarded new Intel Gaudi accelerator customers and partners, including Bharti Airtel. At the conference, Intel introduced Intel Gaudi 3, unveiled a suite of new open scalable AI systems, and announced the AI Open Systems Strategy.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys AI Based Speech Analytics Solution to Improve Customer Experience




Enhanced Customer Experience

Intel said Bharti Airtel will embrace the power of Intel's cutting-edge technology. "Airtel plans to leverage its rich telecom data to enhance its AI capabilities and turbocharge the experiences of its customers."

"The deployments will be in line with Airtel's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and helping drive new revenue streams in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," Intel added.

"The Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator will power AI systems with up to tens of thousands of accelerators connected through the common standard of Ethernet. Intel Gaudi 3 promises 4x more AI compute for BF16 and a 1.5x increase in memory bandwidth over its predecessor. The accelerator will deliver a significant leap in AI training and inference for global enterprises looking to deploy GenAI at scale," Intel said on Tuesday.

"In comparison to Nvidia H100, Intel Gaudi 3 is projected to deliver 50 percent faster time-to-train on average across Llama2 models with 7B and 13B parameters, and GPT-3 175B parameter model," Intel added.

Intel Gaudi 3 reportedly provides open, community-based software and industry-standard Ethernet networking. It allows enterprises to scale flexibly from a single node to clusters, super-clusters, and mega-clusters with thousands of nodes, supporting inference, fine-tuning, and training at the largest scale, the company said.

Also Read: Airtel Develops AI-Based Solution to Prevent Phishing and Fraud Through Messaging: Report

Airtel Deploys AI Based Tech

This is not the first time Airtel is leveraging AI into its services/operations. Airtel in February 2023 announced that it has built an AI-based solution, in collaboration with NVIDIA, which will improve the overall customer experience for all inbound calls to its contact center.

Airtel at that time announced that it runs an automated speech recognition algorithm on 84 percent of its calls coming into its contact centers. This helps Airtel identify areas of improvement for the agent when they interact with consumers, leading to a better customer experience.

Develops AI Based Spam Prevention Solution

Later in May 2023, Airtel said it has developed an AI and machine learning-based solution to detect, prevent, and eliminate phishing, spam, and fraud through messaging. Airtel tested the solution in collaboration with HDFC Bank, according to reports.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

