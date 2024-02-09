7 Latest Movies to Stream on OTT Platforms This Weekend



This week in February delivers an excellent lineup of fascinating and intriguing films that will keep you glued to your screens. The movies launching on OTT platforms this week promise an amazing weekend binge that will take you away from your daily stress and anxieties. These flicks, which feature all of the major stars, are likely to suit your tastes.

Check out the trailers for these new releases before deciding which movie to see this weekend. Grab your fave snacks and switch to entertainment mode!









Bhakshak

Inspired by true events and set in the rural and noisy environment of Bihar, it exposes the ground truth of crimes against women. The film follows an unyielding woman's quest for justice and her determination to bring a horrible crime to light. The Hindi drama movie is directed by Pulkit and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles.

Release date: February 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Captain Miller

Miller, an outlaw from British India, perpetrated robberies, sackings, and attacks in the 1930s and 1940s. This Tamil action-adventure film stars Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan, and Sundeep Kishan in prominent roles. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Release date: February 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Guntur Kaaram

The tale revolves around the king of Guntur's underworld, and it progresses as he falls in love with a journalist seeking to expose the city's illegal activities. Trivikram Srinivas directs this Telugu-language action film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela, and Ramya Krishna.

Release date: February 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this twisted documentary, a mechanic attempts online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic devotion to a dangerous level. Sam Hobkinson directed this English crime documentary, which stars Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver in key roles.

Release date: February 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Suncoast

A youngster forms an odd bond with an eccentric activist contesting one of the most historic medical cases of all time while caring for her brother with her ambitious mother. Laura Chinn directs this English comedy-drama film, which stars Nico Parker and Laura Linney as leads.

Release date: February 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaatera

The film tells the story of farmers who face obstacles that profoundly affect their lives, set against the bucolic backdrop of the 1970s. The key actors in this Kannada action drama are Darshan Thoogudeepa, Jagapati Babu, and Aradhana Ram.

Release date: February 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Abraham Ozler

This Malayalam language thriller drama is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and stars Jayaram and Anaswara Rajan in key roles. The plot centers on the personal and professional lives of experienced cop Abraham Ozler, ACP Trichur. The cop and his crew investigate a serial homicide case, and the strange quest begins. As per reports the expected OTT platform is Prime Video.

With such a diverse selection of films hitting OTT platforms this week, movie buffs are in for a treat. Whether you're in the mood for thrills, romance, or thought-provoking drama, these releases are sure to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. So grab your popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and embark on a cinematic journey from the comfort of your home.