Singtel Launches 5G+ Using 700 MHz Spectrum in Singapore



Singtel announced that it is the first operator in Singapore to deploy 700 MHz spectrum, further boosting its 5G coverage nationwide. With this enhancement, Singtel's 5G will be known as Singtel 5G+, and feature increased signal strengths of up to 40 percent in high-rise indoor and underground spaces, as well as in remote areas across Singapore. This move follows the Info-communications Media Development Authority's grant of the rights to use the 700 MHz spectrum.

Stronger Signals and Expanded Coverage

Singtel said on Friday that an estimated 1.5 million subscribers, including Singtel mobile enterprise, postpaid, prepaid and GOMO 5G customers, are expected to benefit from this uplift in coverage, at no additional cost.

According to Singtel, the low frequency 700 MHz spectrum can cover more ground with fewer towers, bolstering network reliability, essential for enterprises that require always-on connectivity for their operations or consumers who want to make video calls or stream content at these locations.

Singtel Singapore's Chief Executive Officer said, "With 5G+, Singtel is setting a new standard in 5G connectivity that will benefit both consumers and enterprises. We will continue to explore the latest technologies to bolster our 5G+ offering to deliver enhanced digital experiences and enable more opportunities for our customers to advance."

700 MHz Band Enhances Connectivity

With the 700 MHz band, Singtel noted that connectivity signals can travel longer distances, ensuring high-quality connections. This deployment enables coverage to be further extended to Singapore's peripheral regions like Tuas, Kranji, Sungei Kadut, Changi East and Jurong Island, which include military camps, factories and warehouses, where spatial constraints limit the installation of telecommunications infrastructure.

Singtel added that the 700 MHz band's deep-penetration properties enable better signal transmission in dense urban environments like Singapore.

Impact on Key Sectors

The additional spectrum will also improve the performance of services and applications in sectors like security and manufacturing which rely on smooth transmission of high-definition video footage for real-time threat detection and emergency response as well as to augment operational efficiency and quality control, the operator explained.

Advanced 5G Capabilities

Since achieving 5G nationwide coverage in 2022, Singtel has deployed advanced 5G capabilities, including network slicing for enterprise applications as well as at high-traffic events. The deployment of the 700 MHz spectrum is part of Singtel's ongoing efforts to empower people and future-proof businesses, Singtel said.