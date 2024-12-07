HubSpot to Acquire Conversation Intelligence Platform Frame AI to Enhance CRM Capabilities

The acquisition enhances HubSpot's ability to unify structured and unstructured customer data, delivering actionable insights for business growth.

Highlights

  • HubSpot acquires Frame AI, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform.
  • Frame AI specialises in transforming unstructured data into real-time insights and actionable recommendations.
  • Frame AI will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot post-acquisition.

HubSpot, a customer platform for scaling businesses, has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Frame AI, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform. The deal aims to enhance HubSpot's ability to unify structured and unstructured customer data, delivering actionable insights to drive business growth.

Frame AI's Technology

Frame AI's technology transforms unstructured data—such as emails, calls, meetings, and conversations—into real-time insights and actionable recommendations using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Its integration into HubSpot's AI suite, Breeze, will empower businesses to anticipate customer needs and deliver hyper-personalised experiences.

"This acquisition is an important step in our mission to help businesses grow better with AI," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. "AI is only as powerful as the data behind it. While structured data has long been the foundation of CRM, unstructured data—like conversations—holds the key to deeper insights into customer sentiment, behaviour, and intent. With Frame AI, we can bring these insights into the customer platform to help businesses grow smarter and faster."

According to the official release, with Frame AI's capabilities, HubSpot will accelerate its ability to unify structured and unstructured data across the customer journey at scale.

Benefits for Go-to-Market Teams

"This will empower go-to-market teams to transform conversations into actionable intelligence. For example, marketers will be able to create hyper-personalised content that aligns with their brand voice. Sales teams will prioritise deals with deeper context from calls, emails, and meetings," HubSpot said in a joint statement on Friday.

Frame AI's Expertise

Founded in 2016, Frame AI has developed deep expertise in conversational intelligence that helps businesses optimise campaigns, close deals faster, and address churn risks. Once the transaction is complete, Frame AI will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot.

