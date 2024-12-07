Vodafone Idea Offering Unlimited Data for Half Day is Killer, Here’s Why

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced unlimited data for customers with the Vi Superhero plans. With the Superhero plans, users get unlimited data for half day. This means unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM. This is a great offer and counters the unlimited 5G offer from its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The only unfortunate thing about this offer is that it is not available in all the circles. But it is available in many circles and comes bundled with some very popular plans of the telco.









Before we go ahead, here are all the plans you will get unlimited data with - Rs 365, Rs 3699, Rs 979, Rs 795, Rs 449, Rs 994, Rs 3799, Rs 3599, Rs 408, Rs 407, Rs 996, 997, Rs 998, Rs 409, Rs 539, Rs 469, Rs 379 and Rs 1599.

Further, the unlimited data offer bundled Superhero plan from Vi is only available in the following circles for now: Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharastra and Goa, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

Why Vi Superhero Offer is a Killer Deal for Customers:

It is a killer move because even after the tariff hikes, it addresses the consumers' data needs and in a way allows them to save money on data vouchers if they normally spend on those. Note that with the unlimited data on the Superhero plans, users still continue to get the benefit of Vi Weekend Data Rollover and Vi Data Delights.

For the unaware, Vi also recently introduced the Vi Guarantee offer under which users are eligible to get 130GB of free data from the telco. This will be given to the eligible customers in the form of 10GB of data every 28 days. All of these benefits are bundled for customers along with an improved 4G experience that the telco is aiming to deliver in the near term.

Vi is continuously investing more and more money into expanding its 4G infrastructure. Along with that, the telco is also upgrading the existing infra with the fundraising it recently concluded. The telco confirmed that its capex levels would be Rs 80 billion for the second half of FY25, which is 4x of what it spent in the first half.

The unlimited data offer for half a day certainly sounds very exciting and would be a good value add for the consumers.