xAI Secures USD 6 Billion in New Funding to Enhance AI Capabilities

Reported by Kripa B 0

Elon Musk's AI company scales up funding to accelerate innovation, enhance infrastructure, and bring Grok to more users worldwide.

Highlights

  • Funds to be used for product launches, infrastructure upgrades, and R&D.
  • Expansion of Memphis supercomputer to accommodate 1 Million GPUs.
  • Grok-2, the latest language model, introduces advanced reasoning capabilities.

xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, has raised USD 6 billion in new capital, according to a regulatory filing. The equity financing came from 97 investors and includes stakes as small as USD 77,593, as stated in the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The filing did not disclose the identities of the investors. Furthermore, the company has not provided specific information regarding its valuation or revenue figures.

Also Read: OpenAI Raises USD 6.6 Billion to Accelerate AI Research and Expansion




xAI's Latest Funding

The funding comes as xAI seeks to bolster its presence in the AI industry by expanding its Memphis, Tennessee, supercomputer to accommodate at least one million graphics processing units (GPUs). Earlier reports indicate that existing investors, including Valor Equity Partners, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Qatar Investment Authority, participated in the funding round.

Since its inception last year, xAI has launched its generative AI model, Grok, which powers features on X. The company reportedly plans to use funds from this round to purchase 100,000 AI chips from Nvidia.

Series B Funding

This new funding brings xAI's total capital raised to USD 12 billion, adding to the USD 6 billion tranche secured earlier in May. The company stated that the Series B funding will be used to bring its first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate research and development of future technologies.

"Our Series B funding round of USD 6 billion with participation from key investors including Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding, amongst others," the company announced in May.

"xAI is primarily focused on the development of advanced AI systems that are truthful, competent, and maximally beneficial for all of humanity. The company's mission is to understand the true nature of the universe," the company said in a blog post.

Also Read: Telefonica's Wayra Invests in AI Startup Perplexity, Signs Commercial Agreement

The Grok AI Model

xAI's flagship product, a chatbot called Grok, is available to paying users of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. In August, the company released Grok-2, a frontier language model with state-of-the-art reasoning capabilities. This release introduced two models: Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini.

In November, xAI launched the API Public Beta, offering programmatic access for developers to build applications using Grok foundation models via the newly released API.

Reported By

