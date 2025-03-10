Realme Buds T200 Lite India Launch Confirmed for March 19

Realme has just confirmed that it will launch the Buds T200 Lite in India on March 19, 2025. The launch will take place at 12 PM and the brand has already showcased the product and its looks via an Amazon landing page. The branding says "Top Bass, Endless Power." Hence we can expect these earphones to be bass heavy. Further, what seems confirmed is the colour options. There are three colours this TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds will come in - Blue, Black and White.









Let's take a look at the specifications of the Realme Buds T200 Lite.

Realme Buds T200 Lite Specifications

Realme Buds T200 Lite will come with a 12.4mm dynamic bass dual-drivers. There will be dual-mic AI support for noise reduction. This will help users get a crystal clear voice call experience. Users will also be able to seamlessly switch between devices if paired already. Users will be able to connect these earbuds with the Realme Link app for adjusting audio settings.

The Realme Buds T200 Lite will come with IPX4 rating and that will make them good for fitness enthusiasts. There will be a total of 48 hours of playback (case + earbuds). Pricing of these earbuds will only become official once the brand launches them. The launch is not far away as it will take place on March 19, 2025. This is right next week.

Realme has been trying to expand its market share in the TWS market in India. The company has previously launched several TWS earbuds such as Buds T01, Buds N1, Buds T310 and more. We expect the pricing of the T200 Lite to be around Rs 2,000 or less with the launch offers. For more details, stay tuned.