5G Pricing Trends: Premium Costs Declining Globally, Says Tarifica’s Analysis



As 5G adoption accelerates worldwide, new analysis from Tarifica reveals a shift in pricing strategies, with many markets moving toward cost parity between 5G and standard mobile services. This means there would be little to no pricing difference for 5G services, as they would be bundled with existing high-speed 4G data plans.

5G Pricing Varies Across Markets

According to the report, while some countries still charge a premium for 5G, others have fully integrated it into standard postpaid plans at no extra cost. According to Tarifica's latest Data Dive report, Canada, Estonia, and Belgium maintain the highest 5G premiums—25 percent to 26 percent above standard postpaid plans. In contrast, Bahrain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain have eliminated 5G surcharges, making it the default for all postpaid users.

The Declining 5G Premium

The report highlights that the global 5G premium has dropped from 16 percent in 2023 to 10 percent in 2024, with markets like France witnessing a sharp 31-percentage-point decline. Some countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, and the UK, have seen slight increases in 5G premiums, driven by broader changes in mobile plan pricing rather than an effort to keep 5G exclusive.

"Others, such as the Netherlands, have phased out the premium entirely, a shift that underscores the accelerating transition toward universal 5G availability," the report noted.

"Our analysis shows that while 5G pricing varies significantly from country to country, in many markets 5G is now quite accessible, with little to no additional cost for access," said Soichi Nakajima, Vice President of Data and Analysis at Tarifica. "As 5G becomes the norm and operators continue upgrading their networks, we expect more countries to follow the lead of those that have already eliminated the 5G premium."

The Future of 5G Pricing

With more operators integrating 5G into standard plans, the era of high-cost 5G add-ons appears to be fading. Tarifica predicts that as global adoption grows, more countries will follow suit, making next-generation connectivity widely accessible.

"While 5G pricing structures continue to evolve, one trend is clear: the days of 5G as a high-cost premium add-on are numbered. With global adoption accelerating, more operators are integrating 5G into their standard plans, making next-generation connectivity accessible to a broader consumer base," Tarifica stated in its report, released on February 27, 2025.

About Tarifica

Tarifica provides telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica says it delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions.