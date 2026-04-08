Jio Offers this Annual Broadband Plan with Netflix for Rs 10656

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio offers an annual plan with 30 Mbps speed and multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Lite for an entire year. This plan costs Rs 888 per month when taken annually.

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Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, offers an annual broadband plan with which users get Netflix as well.
  • There's multiple such plans, but the one we are talking about here makes the most sense for millions of Indians.
  • Firstly, when it comes to annual plans, it is not everyone's cup of tea because it can be leaving a hole in the pocket of the customers.

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jio offers this annual broadband plan with

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, offers an annual broadband plan with which users get Netflix as well. There's multiple such plans, but the one we are talking about here makes the most sense for millions of Indians. Firstly, when it comes to annual plans, it is not everyone's cup of tea because it can be leaving a hole in the pocket of the customers. The plan we are talking about here comes with 30 Mbps of speed and offers Netflix along with 3.3TB of monthly FUP (fair usage policy) data to fiber customers and 1TB of monthly FUP data to AirFiber customers. Let's look at the plan and its benefits in full detail here.




Read More - Airtel, Jio to Grow at Expense of Vodafone Idea: Report

Reliance Jio Rs 10656 Plan with 30 Mbps Speed

Reliance Jio offers an annual plan with 30 Mbps speed and multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Lite for an entire year. This plan costs Rs 888 per month when taken annually. The total cost would amount to Rs 10,656. Note that this price doesn't include GST. So the final amount would be more expensive than this.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan Brings JioHotstar and Amazon Prime

There are OTT benefits such as Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win.

The bill cycle will be 12 months. There is free voice calling bundled as well. This is via landline connection. But the landline instrument doesn't come with the connnection. You have to purchase it separately. The long-term benefit of this plan is that users will get 30 days of extra service from the company at no additional cost. There's also on-demand 1000+ TV channels offered to the customers to view whenever they want to.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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