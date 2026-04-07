OnePlus Nord 6 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus has launched the Nord 6 5G in the Indian market. The launch has taken place on a Tuesday, and this is arguably the best Nord device from OnePlus ever. The battery is the size of a tablet almost. We have already talked about the design of the phone earlier, and now, we get to see the price and specifications in full detail. Take a look below.









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OnePlus Nord 6 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will be available in India starting April 9, 12 PM IST. Here's the pricing detail for the device:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 41,999

There's an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 with the Axis Bak and HDFC Bank credit cards.

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 coupled with up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The display supports 165 FPS (frames per second) gaming, the same which is in OnePlus 15 5G. The Wi-Fi G2 chip also enhances the internet experience for the users. There's a 9000mAh battery inside the phone.

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For camera, there's a 50MP Sony main sensor at the rear with dual-axis OIS and for selfies, users will get a 32MP sensor at the front multi-focusing support. The device comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification. There's a 6 year-software commitment with the phone and lifetime display guarantee as well.