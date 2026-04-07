DoT Extends Vodafone Idea AGR Reassessment Deadline to June: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Review of AGR dues, including SUC components, continues as government seeks comprehensive evaluation before finalising liabilities.

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Highlights

  • DoT extends Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment deadline to June.
  • Rs 87,695 crore AGR dues remain frozen but under reassessment.
  • DoT committee to deliver final, binding decision.

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DoT Extends Vodafone Idea AGR Reassessment Deadline to June: Report
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to complete the reassessment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) by June. The exercise, which was earlier scheduled for completion by March 31, has been extended following ongoing reviews, according to a PTI report dated April 7, 2026, citing sources.

Reassessment Timeline Extended Beyond March Deadline

Sources indicated that the reassessment process includes a review of Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC), initiated after the internal licence fee reassessment conducted by the Controller of Communication Accounts. The extended timeline is aimed at ensuring a comprehensive evaluation.




Accordingly, the timeline has been extended to June, sources were quoted as saying.

Relief Package and Frozen Dues Explained

The Union Cabinet had earlier granted relief to Vodafone Idea by freezing its AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore for the period from FY 2006–07 to FY 2018–19, in line with the Supreme Court’s directives.

However, these frozen dues remain subject to reassessment. Notably, AGR dues for FY 2017–18 and FY 2018–19, already finalised by the apex court’s 2020 ruling, are excluded and remain payable as determined.

Panel Formed to Finalise Outcome

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in February, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stated that the AGR dues frozen as of December 31, 2025, would undergo reassessment by the DoT in accordance with deduction verification guidelines.

A committee constituted by the DoT on January 30, 2026, has been tasked with finalising the outcome of the reassessment. The panel comprises a retired Secretary-level government official and a representative nominated by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The committee is mandated to conclude its review within two months, unless an extension is granted.

The minister noted that the committee’s decision would be final and binding on both the DoT and Vodafone Idea, according to the report.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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