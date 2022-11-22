VU Glo 43-inch LED TV Launched in India Under Rs 30,000: Check Specifications

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

The 43-inch screen of the Vu Glo LED TV has a 4K resolution. It features a 400-nit brightness, 94 percent colour gamut, HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and ambient light sensor. The television has a built-in subwoofer that is DJ-class for audio.

Highlights

  • The Vu Glo LED TV 43 has a quad-core processor, a dual-core GPU, and a Vu Glo AI processor inside.
  • Variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) features are available on the 43-inch Vu Glo LED TV for gaming.
  • The cost of the 43-inch Vu Glo LED TV is Rs 29,999.

Follow Us

VU Glo LED TV

In September of this year, Vu launched the Glo LED TV series in India. Models measuring 50, 55, and 65-inches were available. Recently, the company revealed a 43-inch model. It is priced reasonably and has high-quality features. Continue reading to learn what the television comes with by default.

The 43-inch screen of the Vu Glo LED TV has a 4K resolution. It features a 400-nit brightness, 94 percent colour gamut, HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and ambient light sensor. The television has a built-in subwoofer that is DJ-class for audio. It has 84W of audio output power and supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. Just in time for FIFA 2022 and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the Advanced Cricket mode provides 100% ball visibility and a live stadium experience, according to Vu.

The Vu Glo LED TV 43 has a quad-core processor, a dual-core GPU, and a Vu Glo AI processor inside. The television has 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. It is Google TV-based and comes pre-loaded with OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and others.

Variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) features are available on the 43-inch Vu Glo LED TV for gaming. The TV has dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port as connectivity options.

The cost of the 43-inch Vu Glo LED TV is Rs 29,999. Starting on November 17th, it will be available on Flipkart for sale.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments