India Is Poised to Reach 1 Billion 5G Users by 2031: MoS Communications



Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications, on Friday said India is on track to reach 1 billion 5G users by 2031, highlighting the country’s rapid strides in next-generation telecom technologies. Addressing the ET Telecom 5G Summit in New Delhi, he noted that India is advancing with a clear roadmap to emerge as a global leader in 5G and future 6G ecosystems, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Communications dated March 20, 2026.

Policy Reforms Fuel Telecom Growth

He attributed the sector’s strong growth to decisive policy reforms and proactive governance. Measures such as the redefinition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), removal of Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC), and rationalisation of bank guarantees have significantly improved the financial viability of telecom operators, enabling large-scale investments in 5G infrastructure.









Infrastructure Push Accelerates 5G Rollout

He noted that complementary reforms—including streamlined Right of Way (RoW) permissions, improved spectrum management, protection of telecom infrastructure, and simplified wireless licensing—have further accelerated network expansion and service delivery.

Underscoring a shift in governance, the minister said the Department of Telecommunications has adopted an outcome-oriented approach and embraced private sector–like efficiency, emphasising speed, accountability, and execution.

Continuous engagement with stakeholders—ranging from telecom service providers, startups, vendors, contractors, and state governments—has helped address bottlenecks in infrastructure rollout, permissions, and last-mile connectivity through time-bound solutions. Regular reviews and real-time monitoring have strengthened on-ground implementation.

Rural Connectivity Gains Momentum

On rural connectivity, he said nearly 35,000 remote villages are being connected through 4G networks, with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) playing a key role in enhancing infrastructure and improving network uptime to 90–95 percent in several regions.

BharatNet Strengthens Digital Backbone

He also highlighted progress under the BharatNet programme, with an investment of around USD 17 billion aimed at connecting 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats with high-speed broadband, creating a strong digital backbone for 5G and future 6G services.

India Eyes 10 Percent Share in Global 6G Patents

Looking ahead, the minister outlined India’s ambition to secure about 10 percent of global 6G patents and standards, including active participation in international standard-setting bodies such as 3GPP. He stressed that early involvement in global standards is crucial for technological leadership and economic competitiveness, drawing parallels with countries like South Korea, where firms such as Samsung and LG benefited from early standardisation efforts. "India aims to replicate similar success," he noted.

Startup Ecosystem and Innovation in Focus

He further emphasised the government’s focus on fostering innovation through a startup-friendly ecosystem, simplified regulatory processes, and faster certification timelines for telecom equipment manufacturers. Initiatives to improve the quality of service, enhance real-time network monitoring, and strengthen telecom security frameworks—including programmes like Sanchar—are also being prioritised.

From Telecom Market to Tech Creator

Concluding, the minister said India has transitioned from being merely a telecom market to a global technology creator, driven by collaboration among engineers, startups, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting innovation and urged industry players to scale globally competitive telecom and technology solutions with speed and ambition.