India’s Leadership in the Intelligence Economy Will Be Unparalleled, Says Jio’s Mathew Oommen: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Strong policy support, telecom innovation, and youth power position India at the forefront of the AI-driven future.

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Highlights

  • India is set to become a global leader in the intelligence-driven economy.
  • India is building a sovereign, open intelligence stack.
  • AI is transforming telecom into core infrastructure for the future.

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India’s Leadership in the Intelligence Economy Will Be Unparalleled, Says Jio’s Mathew Oommen: Report
India is poised to emerge as a global leader in the intelligence-driven economy, supported by progressive government policies, strong leadership within the telecom sector, and the country’s vast youth demographic, a senior telecom executive of Jio reportedly said.

Akash Ambani’s Leadership Driving Jio’s Growth

“I am deeply confident that with India's policy and the government leadership, the next generation of leadership at Jio, led by our own Akash Ambani, and with the immense capability of India's youth, India's leadership in the intelligence economy will be unparalleled,” said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Jio Platforms Limited, at the fifth edition of the ETTelecom Awards 2026 held alongside the ninth ETTelecom 5G Congress 2026 on Friday.




Since June 2022, Akash Ambani has led the country’s largest telecom operator, which has grown into one of the top global 5G carriers outside China by subscriber base. In August last year, the company surpassed 500 million subscribers and currently operates India’s largest 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service, serving over 9 million users, according to the report.

Beyond Connectivity: Building an Intelligence Stack

Oommen emphasised that India’s role as a telecom and technology leader extends beyond scaling existing infrastructure to building next-generation platforms and technologies. He outlined a vision for an India-owned intelligence stack that is secure, sovereign, open, and built on distributed intelligence powered by directed target intelligence (DTI) and untargeted intelligence (UTI).

“It will be resilient to global shifts, and designed not just to serve India, but as a model for the world to embrace. The global south and the world itself are expecting that we, as the largest democracy, deliver on this critical transformation engine,” he reportedly said.

AI Transforming Telecom into Intelligence Infrastructure

Highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Oommen noted that the AI era offers telecom operators an opportunity to evolve from providing connectivity and digital services to intelligence and infrastructure, from telecom service providers to token service providers, and form the backbone of the intelligence economy.

“The nations that will lead this era are not necessarily those with the most powerful GPUs or the largest models; they are the ones who design systems that are distributed, interoperable, resilient, and inclusive.”

Oommen reportedly added that as the world enters the next phase—where intelligence has become the new currency—generative AI (GenAI), agentic systems, and large language models (LLMs) are transforming how societies think, decide, secure, and lead. “In this moment, telecom and digital infrastructure are no longer enablers. They are the foundational building blocks.”

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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