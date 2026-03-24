OnePlus Nord 6 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will launch soon in India, and now the exact launch date has been confirmed by the brand. The OnePlus Nord 6 5G will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5, and the design of the phone has been updated. There are three colour variants of the phone which are now revealed by OnePlus India. Along with the launch date, OnePlus India has confirmed some details about the device which we are listing below, so check it out.









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OnePlus Nord 6 5G Launch Date in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will launch in India on April 7, 2026, at 7 PM IST. The poster revealed by the brand confirms that it will be available on Amazon to purchase. There are three colourways of the phone - Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Low Reflection Pitch Black.

The OnePlus Nord 6 5G will come with a 9000mAh battery, the largest in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 segment. It will further support 80W fast-charging along with Bypass charging. There's also support for 27W wired reverse charging. The Nord 6 5G will feature the G2 Wi-Fi chip for 5G Advanced support, delivering up to 3x faster peak data speeds with partners such as Reliance Jio.

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The OnePlus Nord 6 5G will come with support for PC-level sustained 165 FPS gameplay in popular AAA mobile titles such as Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI, and Free Fire Max. There's also a Touch Reflex Chip for ultra-fast 3200Hz instant touch sampling and a built-in Spatial Audio Booster on the phone.

The Nord 6 5G will also feature support for 165Hz refresh rate 1.5K AMOLED 'Sunburst HDR' display as the OnePlus 15. There is support for 1800nits of peak high brightness mode (HBM) for clear outdoor viewing and HDR peak brightness of up to 3600nits for enhanced highlights and finer details. There will also be support for 3840Hz PWM dimming, and the display supports 2nits of minimum brightness. The display will also come with Aqua Touch 2.0 support.

The OnePlus Nord 6 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. More details about the phone will come on the launch day.