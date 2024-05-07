MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Announced With a Broad Focus on AI Support

MediaTek, a major semiconductor manufacturer, has just announced the arrival of Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It is the latest and so far the best chip in the Dimensity portfolio from MediaTek. The chip focuses on supporting on-device generative AI (artificial intelligence) and LLM (large language models).




In a release, MediaTek said, "The Dimensity 9300+ offers increased clock speeds and is designed to accelerate on-device generative AI processing, offering broader support for LLMs, and other performance enhancements over the Dimensity 9300."

There's no performance data of the chip yet as it has not been released commercially with smartphones yet. But from the statements of the company executives and the press release, it is fairly evident that MediaTek wants to communicate that this is the chip for smartphone makers if they are thinking of enhancing the AI capabilities of their devices.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, said, "The Dimensity 9300+ will help us continue to build a rich ecosystem of generative AI applications thanks to the chip’s broad LLM support and on-device LoRA Fusion. To enhance these AI experiences, the Dimensity 9300+ offers impressive performance and enhancements to speed up LLM inference, running tokens much faster for a better user experience."

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Features

MediaTek Dimensity is built on the 3rd generation TSMC 4nm process. It has one Arm Cortex-X4 core operating at 3.4 GHz + three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. With the new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration Technology, the chip boasts better AI processing over the previous generation processors.

There's APU 790 AI engine that will support LLMs with 1B, 7B, and 13B parameters, with scalability up to 33B. MediaTek said, "With NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration, Dimensity 9300+ can run LLMs with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second, more than 2X the rate of competitive mass market solutions."

For gamers, there's a 2nd generation hardware raytracing engine with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, enabling raytracing experiences at 60fps. There's MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) which offers a boost in power efficiency when enabled in popular gaming titles. It helps in extending the battery life and keeping the device cool.

The company said that with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, taking pictures in low-light will also be a decent experience because of the Imagiq 990 ISP that offers 18-bit RAW processing.

MediaTek said, "Imagiq 990 has a built-in AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine to support advanced AI videography features including 16 scene segmentation with real-time video capture to reduce noise, increase brightness, and enhance colors."

