SES and Inred to Deliver Satellite Connectivity to Colombia’s Amazonas Region

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

SES partners with INRED to provide high-throughput connectivity to rural areas, leveraging MEO satellites under Amazonas Digital initiative.

Highlights

  • Collaboration between SES and INRED to connect rural Colombia.
  • Utilisation of MEO satellites to reach hard-to-access regions.
  • Improved access to educational and governmental services.

Luxembourg-headquartered satellite operator SES said it has collaborated with Colombian local connectivity service provider Inred to bring high-throughput connectivity services to thousands of inhabitants in the Department of Amazonas. Under the Amazonas Digital initiative, Inred will utilise SES's Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites to connect more than 500 homes, schools, and government entities across the city of Leticia and other rural areas in Amazonas.

MEO Satellites for Remote Connectivity

SES's MEO satellites, which orbit at 8,000 km above the Earth's surface, will complement the government's digital inclusion initiatives to deliver connectivity to even the most hard-to-reach regions in the country, both companies announced on Monday.

Commenting on the collaboration, Inred said, "Having a long-term partner such as SES, who operates satellites in both geostationary and MEO orbits and understands our connectivity needs well, we have full trust in SES offering the most ideal satellite network to pave the way to a better social and economic future for the people of Colombia."

"We have previously enabled INRED to connect nearly one million people in 1,300 sites across Colombia with free Wi-Fi access," said SES. "Today we expand our collaboration as INRED leverages our MEO satellites to connect the population of the city of Leticia with low-latency, high-throughput connectivity that will allow for better access to educational and governmental services."

SES and INRED

SES owns and operates the geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with a unique combination of coverage and high performance. Established in 2002, INRED provides satellite-enabled telecommunications services and last-mile solutions, particularly useful in places where the telecommunications infrastructure is deficient or non-existent.

