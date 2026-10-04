DoorDash Opens Hyderabad Hub, Plans 3000 Jobs

Highlights
- DoorDash opens a new global hub in Hyderabad.
- Company plans 3,000 India jobs over two years.
- Initial Hyderabad workforce is expected to reach 500.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
DoorDash is growing its presence in India by opening a global technology and operations hub in Hyderabad. The company plans to create around 3,000 jobs in the country over the next two years. This new hub marks a step in DoorDash’s expansion across India.
Key Highlights
- DoorDash opens a new global hub in Hyderabad.
- Company plans 3,000 India jobs over two years.
- Initial Hyderabad workforce is expected to reach 500
DoorDash Opens Hyderabad Hub, Plans 3,000 Jobs
The Hyderabad office is DoorDash’s first office in the city and will start with about 500 employees. It will support the company’s operations with initial teams focused on Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) as well as general and administrative roles. This new centre will be DoorDash’s internal CXI service hub worldwide, joining facilities in Tempe, Arizona and Mexico City.
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The Hyderabad hub will help support customers, merchants and delivery workers in DoorDash’s markets. It builds on the company’s existing technology work in India, where its Pune office already works in software, data and analytics. That presence grew after DoorDash acquired robotics startup Chowbotics in 2021.
This expansion strengthens DoorDash’s technology and operations network in India. It also adds to Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a destination for tech and business centres. The new facility is expected to bring job opportunities in customer operations, corporate functions and other areas as it grows.
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