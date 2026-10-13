Google Fitbit Edge with ECG, SpO2, 7-Day Battery: Price Reveal

Google entered the budget-friendly wearable market two weeks ago with the Fitbit Air. Now, Google has launched another wearable, the Fitbit Edge, an improved version of the Fitbit Air. It offers a premium design with an oval, interactive front display, compared with the displayless Fitbit Air. The new Fitbit Edge also offers similar premium connectivity features, including support for YouTube Music, Google Maps, media and music control, and Find My Phone, plus 7 days of battery life and Android and iOS support with Gemini AI integration. Google is also adding premium sensors such as an altimeter, gyroscope, SpO2, ECG, and PPG heart rate sensors. There were many leaks and rumours about the new Fitbit Edge, but Google has finally confirmed the full specs, with pricing to be revealed. Here is what you get with the new Fitbit Edge.
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Key Highlights
Google Fitbit Edge features a 1.35-inch AMOLED display, Gemini AI integration, and premium health sensors.
The Google Fitbit Edge fitness wearable offers up to seven days of battery life with 5ATM water resistance and IP68 dust resistance.
US pricing for Fitbit Edge starts at $179.99 (about Rs 18,000), while the Stephen Curry version is priced at $219.99 (about Rs 21,000), and India pricing is unconfirmed.
Google Fitbit Edge Launched in India – Specifications and Features
Google also shared an early look at the Fitbit Edge before launch, with the tagline “Get an Edge on your health” and a premium aluminum case finish.
Design
The new Fitbit Edge comes in five color options: Matte Black Aluminum Case with Obsidian band, Satin Silver Aluminum Case with Fog Active band, Satin Pyrite Aluminum Case with Olive Active band, Champagne Gold with Canyon band, and Satin Pyrite Aluminum Case with a Stephen Curry Special Edition band.
Google has used 100% recyclable aluminum with a soft silicone band, made from recycled polyester yarns with a water-repellent coating, and stainless steel lugs. Google also offers two band sizes.
The Fitbit Edge features a 1.35-inch AMOLED colour display with adjustable brightness and Always-on display support.
Chipset, Storage and Memory
Under the hood, the Google Fitbit Edge runs on the Ambiq AP5 MCU chipset with 64B NOR Flash memory, which can store up to 7 days of detailed motion data minute-by-minute and heart rate data at 2-second intervals.
Health Sensors
The new Google Fitbit Edge comes with premium sensors such as an altimeter, accelerometer, and gyroscope, plus health sensors like SpO2 and a PPG heart rate sensor, and ambient sensors, including a skin temperature sensor.
Health Fitness Features
The Google Fitbit Edge also includes premium health features such as Google Health Coach, 40+ exercise modes, and Live-in workout mode in the Google Health app.
You also get GPS, floor and elevation tracking, a workout intensity map in the Google Health app, VO2max, advanced sleep tracking, insulin resistance trends, monthly blood pressure trends, menstrual cycle tracking, AFib detection, and 24/7 heart rate tracking.
Battery and Other Features
On the battery front, the Google Fitbit Edge comes with a 65mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, promising up to 7 days of battery life.
The new Google Fitbit Edge offers 5ATM water resistance and IP68 dust resistance.
Google Fitbit Edge – India Price: Worth Upgrading?
The new Fitbit Edge is priced at $179.99 in the USA, or around Rs 18,000 in India, while the Stephen Curry Edition is priced at $219.99, or around Rs 21,000.
Google’s wearable lineup is among the most trusted premium health wearables. With the new Fitbit Edge, you get a new display, a premium finish, and access to apps and Google Health Premium, making it a great deal for health enthusiasts.
If you want a premium wearable and need a display to look at, the Google Fitbit Edge is the right choice for you.
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FAQs
What is the Google Fitbit Edge?
The Google Fitbit Edge is a premium fitness wearable with an AMOLED display, advanced health sensors, AI-powered features, and smart connectivity.
What is the price of the Google Fitbit Edge?
The standard Fitbit Edge costs $179.99 in the US, about Rs 18,000. The Stephen Curry Special Edition costs $219.99, about Rs 21,000. Official India pricing is not confirmed.
What display does the Google Fitbit Edge feature?
The Fitbit Edge features a 1.35-inch AMOLED colour display with adjustable brightness and Always-on display support.
What is the difference between the Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air?
The Fitbit Edge features a 1.35-inch AMOLED display, premium health sensors, and interactive controls. The Fitbit Air has a displayless design.
Is the Google Fitbit Edge worth buying?
The Fitbit Edge may appeal to users who want a premium fitness wearable with a display, advanced health tracking, smart connectivity, and 7 days of battery life. Its value in India depends on the official local price.