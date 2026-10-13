Google Fitbit Edge with ECG, SpO2, 7-Day Battery: Price Reveal

Google entered the budget-friendly wearable market two weeks ago with the Fitbit Air. Now, Google has launched another wearable, the Fitbit Edge, an improved version of the Fitbit Air. It offers a premium design with an oval, interactive front display, compared with the displayless Fitbit Air. The new Fitbit Edge also offers similar premium connectivity features, including support for YouTube Music, Google Maps, media and music control, and Find My Phone, plus 7 days of battery life and Android and iOS support with Gemini AI integration. Google is also adding premium sensors such as an altimeter, gyroscope, SpO2, ECG, and PPG heart rate sensors. There were many leaks and rumours about the new Fitbit Edge, but Google has finally confirmed the full specs, with pricing to be revealed. Here is what you get with the new Fitbit Edge.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Google Fitbit Edge features a 1.35-inch AMOLED display, Gemini AI integration, and premium health sensors.

The Google Fitbit Edge fitness wearable offers up to seven days of battery life with 5ATM water resistance and IP68 dust resistance.

US pricing for Fitbit Edge starts at $179.99 (about Rs 18,000), while the Stephen Curry version is priced at $219.99 (about Rs 21,000), and India pricing is unconfirmed.

Also Read: Google Fitbit Edge Launch Leaked: Wait or Buy Fitbit Air?

Google Fitbit Edge Launched in India – Specifications and Features

Google also shared an early look at the Fitbit Edge before launch, with the tagline “Get an Edge on your health” and a premium aluminum case finish.

Design

The new Fitbit Edge comes in five color options: Matte Black Aluminum Case with Obsidian band, Satin Silver Aluminum Case with Fog Active band, Satin Pyrite Aluminum Case with Olive Active band, Champagne Gold with Canyon band, and Satin Pyrite Aluminum Case with a Stephen Curry Special Edition band.