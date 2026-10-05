Google Fitbit Edge Launch Leaked: Wait or Buy Fitbit Air?

After the Google Fitbit Air, Google is gearing up to launch its next fitness tracker in the Fitbit health wearable lineup: the new Fitbit Edge. Compared to the Fitbit Air, which features a display-less design inspired by the Whoop 5 band, the Fitbit Edge will have an oval display on the front. It will include features such as Google Maps access, music controls, media controls, and Find My Phone. It will also include GPS integration and many other features. According to leaks, you will get all these features on the Fitbit Edge Watch for just $149, around Rs 15,000. Google is set to launch it by the end of October, before Diwali in November.

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Key Highlights After Google Fitbit Air launch leaks reveal the next Google fitness tracker, the Fitbit Edge is set to launch at the end of October 2026.

The Google Fitbit Edge will get a major upgrade with an oval front display and premium health features like SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, app control, and notifications for apps and calls.

According to the latest leaks, the Google Fitbit Edge will be priced between $149 and $199, which is around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming new Fitbit Edge.

Also Read: Buy Google Fitbit for Rs 12999 with Discount: Worth Upgrade?

Google Fitbit Edge Details Emerge Online After Fitbit Air Launch

After the launch of the new displayless fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, priced at Rs 13,999, has received widespread praise, especially for its solid features, including SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and more.