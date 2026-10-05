Google Fitbit Edge Launch Leaked: Wait or Buy Fitbit Air?
After launching Google Fitbit Air, Mountain View-based Google is preparing to launch the next Fitbit Edge Health Wearable with an oval display. It will include premium health features like SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, app control, call and notification viewing, and GPS support. So, should you wait for the next Fitbit Edge? Here is everything you should know:
After the Google Fitbit Air, Google is gearing up to launch its next fitness tracker in the Fitbit health wearable lineup: the new Fitbit Edge. Compared to the Fitbit Air, which features a display-less design inspired by the Whoop 5 band, the Fitbit Edge will have an oval display on the front. It will include features such as Google Maps access, music controls, media controls, and Find My Phone. It will also include GPS integration and many other features. According to leaks, you will get all these features on the Fitbit Edge Watch for just $149, around Rs 15,000. Google is set to launch it by the end of October, before Diwali in November.
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Key Highlights
After Google Fitbit Air launch leaks reveal the next Google fitness tracker, the Fitbit Edge is set to launch at the end of October 2026.
The Google Fitbit Edge will get a major upgrade with an oval front display and premium health features like SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, app control, and notifications for apps and calls.
According to the latest leaks, the Google Fitbit Edge will be priced between $149 and $199, which is around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.
Google Fitbit Edge Details Emerge Online After Fitbit Air Launch
After the launch of the new displayless fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, priced at Rs 13,999, has received widespread praise, especially for its solid features, including SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and more.
While Fitbit Air hits our shelves, Google is already preparing to launch its next wearable tracker, the Fitbit Edge.
Google’s new Fitbit Air already offers solid specs for the price, with premium features like SpO2 monitoring and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all for just Rs 13,999.
Meanwhile, Google’s Fitbit Edge is speculated to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India; at this price, you will get an interactive OLED panel on the front, plus access to control apps and even see notifications.
Leaks suggest the Google Fitbit Edge will launch by the end of October 2026, so it’s definitely worth waiting for. We’ll update you once Google confirms the launch.
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FAQs
What is the Google Fitbit Edge?
The Google Fitbit Edge is an upcoming fitness tracker with an oval display, health-monitoring tools, GPS support, and smart features.
What is the expected Google Fitbit Edge price in India?
The upcoming Google Fitbit Edge is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.
What is the expected launch date of the Google Fitbit Edge?
Google is expected to launch the Fitbit Edge by late October 2026, ahead of Diwali.
What is the difference between Google Fitbit Air and Google Fitbit Edge?
The Google Fitbit Air features a display-free design focused on health and fitness tracking. The Google Fitbit Edge is expected to add an oval display, GPS, and interactive smart features.
Where will the Google Fitbit Edge sit in Google's wearable lineup?
The next Google Fitbit Edge is expected to be positioned between the Google Fitbit Air fitness tracker and the Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch. It will offer a mix of fitness tracking and smartwatch functionality.