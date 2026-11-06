Oppo announced the much-anticipated Reno 17 series, including the Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G. Oppo kept the Reno 17 series specifications and details under wraps for a long time, leaving many fans eager to see what it brings after the Find X10 flagship launch. Oppo officially confirmed the China release date as November 9, 2023, building hype around the phone’s features. Here we cover the top 3 upgrades we expect in the new Reno 17 series this year.

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Key Highlights Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro launch date confirmed for November 9, 2026

The new Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro will launch in China first, followed by India.

The Oppo Reno 17 series is expected to launch in India by the end of November.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 17 5G Live Image Reveals Key Specs: Launch Soon

Oppo Reno 17 Series – Top 3 Upgrades to Expect in 2027

As Oppo gears up to launch the all-new Reno 17 series this year, we have insider details about the specifications and features of the Reno 17 5G base and Reno 17 Pro 5G.

The details point to 3 major upgrades: design, processor, and software. Let’s take a look.

Design

On the design front, the Oppo Reno 17 and the Reno 17 Pro are speculated to get a slight change.

Instead of a boxier design, Oppo might use smooth curves on all four edges, with a slightly curved front display.

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Details aren’t confirmed yet, but it will look more like a flat-screen phone.