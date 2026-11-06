Oppo announced the much-anticipated Reno 17 series, including the Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G. Oppo kept the Reno 17 series specifications and details under wraps for a long time, leaving many fans eager to see what it brings after the Find X10 flagship launch. Oppo officially confirmed the China release date as November 9, 2023, building hype around the phone’s features. Here we cover the top 3 upgrades we expect in the new Reno 17 series this year.
The details point to 3 major upgrades: design, processor, and software. Let’s take a look.
On the design front, the Oppo Reno 17 and the Reno 17 Pro are speculated to get a slight change.
Instead of a boxier design, Oppo might use smooth curves on all four edges, with a slightly curved front display.
Details aren’t confirmed yet, but it will look more like a flat-screen phone.
According to leaks, the Oppo Reno 17 will add a ring around the rear camera to highlight the sensor, with new unique colours expected this year for both the Reno 17 and the Reno 17 Pro.
On paper, the Reno 17 Pro will have a small display like last year’s Reno 16 Pro. It will feature an LTPS OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and touch sampling up to 240Hz.
While the display specs match the Reno 16 Pro, the new design might offer a screen-to-body ratio above 95% with slimmer bezels and a curved design. The Reno 16 Pro has a 93.4% ratio.
The Reno 17 base model won’t differ much. It will feature a 6.5-inch LTPS OLED flat screen. The refresh rate could increase to 144Hz from the Reno 16‘s 120Hz panel.
Oppo will take the same approach, using a bigger display on the base model than on the Pro variant.
Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 vs OnePlus 15R: Which Phone is Right for You
Processor
On the processor front, the Oppo Reno 17 5G will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, launched in 2206 and built on a 4nm process.
The chipset offers solid out-of-the-box performance, with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 scoring 1329936 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark.
In comparison, Geekbench 6 reports 1270 points for single-core performance and 4106 points for multi-core performance.
The benchmark results suggest the upcoming Reno 17 will offer solid out-of-the-box performance.
Oppo Reno 17 Pro 5G is set to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 processor. While the base Reno 17 gets a Qualcomm chipset, the Reno 17 Pro 5G gets a MediaTek 8-core processor launched in May 2026.
The MediaTek Dimensity 8550 processor is built on a 4nm process.
The Reno 17 Pro’s Dimensity 8550 offers solid performance with an AnTuTu 11 benchmark score of 2,429,134 points. Geekbench 6 reports 1,558 points for single-core performance and 6,283 points for multi-core performance.
Also Read: OPPO Launches New 10000mAh Power Bank in India: Price
Software
On the software front, the Oppo Reno 17 series will have an edge over its competitors, especially since the Oppo Reno 17 will run ColorOS 17 on Android 17 out of the box.
ColorOS 17 will bring UI and animation upgrades, and its new AI features make it a strong value proposition. It also adds an on-device AI assistant that performs tasks locally, so ColorOS 17 promises a better software experience.
According to leaks, the Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro are expected to ship with ColorOS 17 out of the box.
Here are the top 3 upgrades coming to the Oppo Reno 17 series.
Image Credits: CeotechI, TechHome100
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
When will the OPPO Reno 17 series launch in China?
OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 17 series will launch in China on November 9, 2026.
Which phones are expected to launch in the OPPO Reno 17 series?
The Reno 17 series lineup is expected to include the OPPO Reno 17 5G and OPPO Reno 17 Pro 5G.
Which processor will power the OPPO Reno 17 5G?
The OPPO Reno 17 5G is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process.
Which processor will power the OPPO Reno 17 Pro 5G?
The OPPO Reno 17 Pro 5G is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process.
Which operating system will the OPPO Reno 17 series run?
Both Reno 17 phones are expected to ship with ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, bringing updated animations, UI improvements, and new AI features.