OPPO Launches New 10000mAh Power Bank in India: Price

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has launched a new power bank in India. This new power bank has a 10000mAh capacity. It also has a built-in USB Type-C cable. This one is very similar to the 45W fast-charging power bank the company launched a while back. However, this time, OPPO is not offering such fast charging speeds to the users. The SuperVOOC charging protocol has been dropped. This is a portable power bank which is not very expensive, and bundles pretty good capacity for the users. Here’s what you need to know about this new power bank from OPPO.

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OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000 Price in India

OPPO 22.5W power bank 10000 is priced at Rs 2,199 in India. The power bank is available in a single Black Finish. You can get the power bank from OPPO’s official website and at OPPO’s retail stores. The power bank is currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale from October 29, 2026.

OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000mAh Specifications in India

OPPO 22.5W Power Bank 10000 (model number PBSV17) has an ABS plastic body with a carbon-fibre-like texture. There is a built-in braided USB-C cable. The power bank weighs only 185 grams and measures 110.8 x 70 x 15.9mm, putting it in the portable power bank category. The power bank has 10000mAh capacity, meaning your phone if it has a large battery, on average can charge one and half times with this. One of the unique things about this power bank is that it can charge three devices at the same time.