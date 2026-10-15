BGMI Air Surpasses 10 Million Pre-Registrations Ahead Launch

BGMI game maker KRAFTON India has announced BGMI Air, a renamed version of BGMI Lite (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The company announced on social media that it has achieved more than 10 million pre-registrations ahead of the official launch, which KRAFTON has not yet announced. BGMI Air will be a lighter version of the official BGMI game, similar to BGMI Lite.

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Key Highlights BGMI Air crosses 10 million pre-registrations: KRAFTON India has announced the milestone ahead of the game's official launch.

The new BGMI Air game is designed with a 1GB download size and lower hardware requirements to support more smartphones.

BGMI Air’s Launch date remains unconfirmed: KRAFTON plans to run an open beta before the public release. Reports suggest a possible launch before December 2026.

It lowers the barrier to experiencing BGMI on a smartphone and uses less storage space. Here is everything we know so far about BGMI Air.

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BGMI Air Reaches 10 Million Pre-Registrations: Launch Soon

KRAFTON announced on social media that BGMI Lite has been renamed BGMI Air. Gamers can experience intense action without flagship-level hardware or large storage.

According to reports, BGMI Air is set to launch before December 2026. It will introduce a new game setup with new instruments, characters, and weapons to explore.

Pre-registration for BGMI Air began on August 25, 2026, for Android users in India, and users can now pre-register on the Google Play Store.

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