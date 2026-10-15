BGMI Air Surpasses 10 Million Pre-Registrations Ahead Launch

Highlights
- BGMI Air aims to make a high-end action game experience accessible on devices with limited storage and system resources.
- Indian users can reportedly register through the Google Play Store to prepare for the game's release.
- The planned open beta for BGMI Air Beta version will help KRAFTON collect feedback and fix bugs before the game launches more widely.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
BGMI game maker KRAFTON India has announced BGMI Air, a renamed version of BGMI Lite (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The company announced on social media that it has achieved more than 10 million pre-registrations ahead of the official launch, which KRAFTON has not yet announced. BGMI Air will be a lighter version of the official BGMI game, similar to BGMI Lite.
Key Highlights
- BGMI Air crosses 10 million pre-registrations: KRAFTON India has announced the milestone ahead of the game's official launch.
- The new BGMI Air game is designed with a 1GB download size and lower hardware requirements to support more smartphones.
- BGMI Air’s Launch date remains unconfirmed: KRAFTON plans to run an open beta before the public release. Reports suggest a possible launch before December 2026.
It lowers the barrier to experiencing BGMI on a smartphone and uses less storage space. Here is everything we know so far about BGMI Air.
Also Read: Mobile Gaming in India Is Blurring the Line Between Casual and Dedicated Play
BGMI Air Reaches 10 Million Pre-Registrations: Launch Soon
KRAFTON announced on social media that BGMI Lite has been renamed BGMI Air. Gamers can experience intense action without flagship-level hardware or large storage.
According to reports, BGMI Air is set to launch before December 2026. It will introduce a new game setup with new instruments, characters, and weapons to explore.
Pre-registration for BGMI Air began on August 25, 2026, for Android users in India, and users can now pre-register on the Google Play Store.
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