iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Repair Cost for India

Apple has now outlined the repair costs for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expensive to purchase, and they are genuinely expensive to get repaired as well. So if you have bought one or planning to buy one, then be careful with the maintenance. There are six components to the repair of the iPhone 18 Pro models – 1) Battery service, 2) Back glass damage, 3) Rear camera damage, 4) Screen damage, 5) Screen and back glass damage, and 6) Other damage. Here’s the cost component for both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Repair Costs for India

iPhone 18 Pro Max repair cost for the following components:

Battery Service – Rs 13,900

Back Glass Damage – Rs 16,900

Rear Camera Damage – Rs 28,900

Screen Damage – Rs 42,900

Screen and Back Glass Damage – Rs 51,900

Other Damage – Rs 1,17,900

iPhone 18 Pro repair cost for the following components:

Battery Service – Rs 13,900

Back Glass Damage – Rs 16,900

Rear Camera Damage – Rs 28,900

Screen Damage – Rs 36,900

Screen and Back Glass Damage – Rs 44,900

Other Damage – Rs 1,10,900

Getting an iPhone serviced from the official channel can be expensive, but it is worth it because you get access to the genuine parts. Apple gives consumers options to get any kind of support they want at any of the Genius Bar or Apple Authorised Service Provider. The trained Apple technicians will inspect the iPhone, explain your options and handle it from there. Note that if your iPhone is under Apple Care+ plus, then the cost for your service will be totally different.