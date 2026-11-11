Jio’s Rs 15 Bet Which Can Affect Airtel

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has played a Rs 15 bet which can go a long way. This would definitely also affect Bharti Airtel. Jio has enabled users to get access to 5G for just Rs 15. This is not a small move. It can potentially end up pushing Jio’s 4G users to get an experience of 5G and upgrading to high-speed network access if they get used to it. Rs 15 is a very small amount for anyone to pay. The telecom operator is incentivising people to recharge with a Rs 15 plan and then get an awesome 5G experience. With Jio’s 5G, there is no limit to how much data consumers can access. This plan is basically better than any other 4G data voucher.

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The cost of data delivery goes significantly down with 5G for the telcos. That is why, they can offer more data at a lower cost than 4G. Jio is doing just that. This will also improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) for Jio if more customers start recharging with the Rs 15 plan for data, if they are in a low cost 4G plan.

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The validity of the Rs 15 plan from Jio is just one day.

Reliance Jio Makes the Play to Scale

Reliance Jio does not care as much about ARPU as it does about the scale of business. Jio has more than 540 million mobile customers, and is adding the most every quarter compared to the competition. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea do not offer such a plan to the consumers. Reliance Jio, in general offers the 5G access to customers who recharge with a 2GB daily data plan at least. If you are on the 4G plan, and want to experience 5G, then this voucher from Jio will do the job. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about the offers and plans from the Indian telecom operators.