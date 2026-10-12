JioPC at Just Rs 500 Per Month Brings Modern Computing to any Device

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a cloud computing service called JioPC. This is not a new service, but it was recently showcased again by Jio at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The service is a vital one for Jio and its growth will add revenues for the company. JioPC is cloud computing, which is super affordable, and can help turn your old laptop/computer into a new one, with more power. The beauty about cloud computing is that you can do it on any device, and you don’t require any hardware except a screen, a keyboard and a mouse. The CPU component is in the cloud.

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JioPC Plans for India

JioPC is available in two different configurations – 8GB RAM + 500GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM + 1TB of internal storage. Firstly, let’s take a look at the 8GB RAM + 500GB of internal storage plan, which is available for two months, five months, and twelve months for Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 4,000. Then there is the 16GB RAM + 1TB plan variant which comes for two, five and twelve months as well for Rs 1,200, Rs 2,500, and Rs 5,000.

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JioHome Customers Get a Discount

JioHome customers will also get a discount of Rs 100 per month on broadband bill, effectively reducing the monthly cost of JioPC for eligible customers. Users can subscribe to a plan and activate the service without the need for data migration or any hardware upgrade. It gives access to compute across devices, form factors, and locations without the need to carry a hardware through simple login credentials.