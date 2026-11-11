OnePlus N6X 5G Hits Lowest Price on Amazon at Rs 16999
OnePlus N6X 5G is on a great offer at Amazon, bringing its price down to almost Rs 16999. You get a solid MediaTek Dimensity 6260 Apex processor, plus a bigger display and a bigger battery, making it a strong upgrade in 2026.
OnePlus is offering great deals for its new entry-level premium OnePlus N series phone, the OnePlus N6X. You get solid features and, with current discounts, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for as low as Rs 16999 with bank card discounts. This 5G phone has a bigger battery, a faster MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a promising software upgrade to ColorOS 17 soon.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus N6X 5G Available at Rs 16,999: Grab the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with Rs 1,500 bank discounts on Amazon.
For the price, you get a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, and a 7000mAh battery.
The OnePlus N6X is promised an Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update with new AI features.
The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was priced at Rs 18499. OnePlus now offers exclusive bank discounts, letting you get the all-new OnePlus N6X 5G for Rs 16999.
The new OnePlus N6X is still listed at the same price. However, OnePlus has partnered with banks to offer No Cost EMI options, with an additional Rs 1500 discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank and HDFC Credit Cards.
This brings the price down to Rs 16999 with easy monthly instalments of Rs 2833 for 6 months or Rs 5666 for 3 months for purchases made through ICICI Bank Credit Card.
For HDFC users, we recommend opting for 6-month instalments of Rs 2833 each.
With the additional Rs 1500 discount, you can get it for as low as Rs 16999. You will also need to pay an additional Rs 299 as a processing fee, plus tax.
Offers on OnePlus N6X 5G 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage
If we choose a higher-end model, you get twice the storage for Rs 18,999. Amazon offers a Rs 500 coupon, and with ICICI Bank and HDFC credit cards, you get a Rs 1500 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 18,999. In contrast, the phone was launched for Rs 22,499.
You can get the new OnePlus N6X 5G through No-Cost EMI offers, paying Rs 2833 per month for 6 months and enjoying additional offers. An additional Rs 299 processing fee will be charged.
If you are looking for a top-end model with more RAM and storage, the OnePlus N6X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is a great choice.
The phone launched at Rs 24,999 and is now selling at a Rs 1500 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 21,999, or Rs 3416 under an easy no-cost EMI scheme for 6 months.
OnePlus N6X 5G – Should You Buy In 2026?
The new OnePlus N6X offers pretty solid features out of the box with a unique design inspired by the OnePlus Nord series.
On the front, you get a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, and HD+ resolution. The only compromise is the lower-resolution display on the OnePlus N6X.
Under the hood, the OnePlus N6X packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, built on the new 6nm process.
You get up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. RAM can be expanded with the “Virtual RAM” feature. The OnePlus N6X has a single rear camera with a 13MP main sensor and f/2.2 aperture lens, plus a front selfie shooter with a 5MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture lens.
On the battery side, the OnePlus N6X 5G stands out with a larger 7000mAh battery, 15W wired charging support, 5W reverse wired charging, and bypass charging support.
You can upgrade to the new OnePlus N6X 5G in two colour options: Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.
If we look at the offer, you get a solid 5G phone with promised performance. In the future, the OnePlus N6X will get the ColorOS 17 upgrade, bringing Android 17 features and new AI features to a budget phone.
So if you are looking for a solid battery phone with good software, the OnePlus N6X 5G is a great choice.
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FAQs
What is the OnePlus N6X 5G price in India?
The OnePlus N6X 5G starts at Rs 18,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. With eligible ICICI Bank and HDFC credit card discounts, the price falls to Rs 16,999.
How can I get the OnePlus N6X for Rs 16,999?
You can purchase the base variant on Amazon using eligible ICICI Bank or HDFC credit cards to get the Rs 1,500 discount. No-Cost EMI options are also available, subject to terms and processing fees.
What are the OnePlus N6X 5G variants and prices?
The OnePlus N6X is available in three configurations:-4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 18,499
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
Does the OnePlus N6X have a 7000mAh battery?
Yes. The OnePlus N6X has a 7000mAh battery with 15W wired charging, 5W reverse wired charging, and bypass charging support.
Is the OnePlus N6X worth buying in 2026?
The OnePlus N6X is worth considering if you prioritise battery life, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz display at an affordable price. However, its HD+ resolution and basic camera setup are compromises to consider before buying.