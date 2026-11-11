OnePlus N6X 5G Hits Lowest Price on Amazon at Rs 16999

OnePlus is offering great deals for its new entry-level premium OnePlus N series phone, the OnePlus N6X. You get solid features and, with current discounts, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for as low as Rs 16999 with bank card discounts. This 5G phone has a bigger battery, a faster MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and a promising software upgrade to ColorOS 17 soon.

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Key Highlights OnePlus N6X 5G Available at Rs 16,999: Grab the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with Rs 1,500 bank discounts on Amazon.

For the price, you get a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, and a 7000mAh battery.

The OnePlus N6X is promised an Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update with new AI features.

Here is what you get for the price and how to find the best discounts on the new OnePlus N6X 5G.

OnePlus N6X Price Drops to Rs 16,999 on Amazon: Deal Explained

OnePlus is launching its N series smartphone lineup to target the budget phone market and offer an entry-level OnePlus phone.

The new OnePlus N6X 5G was launched on July 31, 2026, with sales starting on August 4, 2026.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 India Launch: Execs Hold a Closed Door Meeting

Offers on OnePlus N6x 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage

The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was priced at Rs 18499. OnePlus now offers exclusive bank discounts, letting you get the all-new OnePlus N6X 5G for Rs 16999.

The new OnePlus N6X is still listed at the same price. However, OnePlus has partnered with banks to offer No Cost EMI options, with an additional Rs 1500 discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank and HDFC Credit Cards.