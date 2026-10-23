iPhone Duo Sees Strong Demand, Sells Out on Blinkit in 5 Mins

The iPhone Duo reportedly sold out within five minutes of going live on Blinkit, underscoring early interest in Apple’s first foldable smartphone. The quick-commerce platform launched the device at 8:15 AM on October 23, but the sale was restricted to customers in Delhi-NCR.
Blinkit’s founder confirmed the rapid sellout in a post on X, saying all available units sold out within five minutes. He also said the company was working to secure additional stock in the coming weeks.
However, the announcement did not reveal how many smartphones were in the initial batch.
This means the five-minute sellout confirms that the available inventory was exhausted quickly. Still, it doesn’t show how many customers tried to buy the device or how strong overall demand is.
The iPhone Duo sold out in five minutes after going live on Blinkit, showing strong early interest in Apple’s first foldable phone.
The quick-commerce platform started selling it at 8:15 AM on October 23. Only customers in Delhi-NCR could buy it.
Blinkit’s founder posted on X to confirm the sellout, saying every available unit sold out within five minutes. He also said the company is trying to restock in the next few weeks.
The announcement did not say how many smartphones were in the first batch. That means the five‑minute sellout shows the stock ran out quickly, but it doesn’t show how many people tried to buy the device or how strong overall demand is.
Apple iPhone Duo Sold Out on Blinkit in Five Minutes
The launch happened at 8:15 AM, and every available item was gone by 8:20 AM. Blinkit has not said how many items it had for the launch, so the number is unknown.
The company said that it is trying to bring units to the platform in the next few weeks.
However, there is no confirmed sale date, and it is unclear whether Blinkit will carry the device in other cities.
The quick sellout has also raised questions about how available Apple’s first foldable smartphones are in India. Reports before the launch said initial supplies were limited and that interest in the device was high.
Internet Reacts to the Quick Sellout
The reported five‑minute sellout has sparked online reactions, especially since the iPhone Duo starts at almost Rs3 lakh in India.
Some users said they were surprised by how fast the sale happened, and one reaction called it proof that India’s a “rich nation.”
Others questioned how many units Blinkit offered, saying a small first batch could sell out fast without showing huge demand.
The debate shows how hard it is to judge a sellout announcement without inventory numbers. A product that sells out fast can mean interest, but the result also depends on how many units were there, how the stock was spread, and whether customers could buy it.
For now, Blinkit’s announcement shows that its first iPhone Duo stock in Delhi‑NCR ran out in minutes. It doesn’t say how many buyers there were or how demand compares with other premium smartphones.
iPhone Duo Price in India
The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs Rs 3,24,900 while the 1TB version is Rs 3,74,900. The highest 2TB variant costs Rs 4,49,900.
Apple’s first foldable smartphone has a 5.4‑inch display and a larger 7.6‑inch flexible inner screen. The design lets the device work as a smartphone when folded and gives a bigger view when opened.
Also Read: Redmi K100 China Launch Confirmed for October 27
With Blinkit saying it will restock, people who missed the first sale might get another chance to buy the device on the site in the next few weeks. Until Blinkit shares a restock date, it’s unclear whether the device will be available.
Image Credits: (X-@DheerajP7225)
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FAQs
When did the iPhone Duo sell out on Blinkit?
Blinkit launched the device at 8:15 AM on October 23, and all available units reportedly sold out within five minutes.
Where was the iPhone Duo available on Blinkit?
The initial sale was limited to customers in Delhi-NCR.
How many iPhone Duo units did Blinkit sell?
The company has not disclosed the number of units included in its initial inventory.
What is the starting price of the iPhone Duo in India?
The 256GB variant starts at Rs2,99,900.
When will Blinkit restock the iPhone Duo?
Blinkit says it is working to secure more stock in the coming weeks, but it has not announced a specific restock date.