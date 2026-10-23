iPhone Duo Sees Strong Demand, Sells Out on Blinkit in 5 Mins

The iPhone Duo reportedly sold out within five minutes of going live on Blinkit, underscoring early interest in Apple’s first foldable smartphone. The quick-commerce platform launched the device at 8:15 AM on October 23, but the sale was restricted to customers in Delhi-NCR.

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Key Highlights iPhone Duo reportedly sold out on Blinkit within five minutes.

The initial sale was limited to Delhi-NCR, with unit numbers undisclosed.

Blinkit says more stock is expected in the coming weeks.

Blinkit’s founder confirmed the rapid sellout in a post on X, saying all available units sold out within five minutes. He also said the company was working to secure additional stock in the coming weeks.

However, the announcement did not reveal how many smartphones were in the initial batch.

This means the five-minute sellout confirms that the available inventory was exhausted quickly. Still, it doesn’t show how many customers tried to buy the device or how strong overall demand is.

Apple iPhone Duo Sells Out on Blinkit Quickly

The iPhone Duo sold out in five minutes after going live on Blinkit, showing strong early interest in Apple’s first foldable phone.

The quick-commerce platform started selling it at 8:15 AM on October 23. Only customers in Delhi-NCR could buy it.

Blinkit’s founder posted on X to confirm the sellout, saying every available unit sold out within five minutes. He also said the company is trying to restock in the next few weeks.

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