Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch: 3 Features Gamers Should Know
Infinix India is set to launch its next new gaming phone, the Infinix GT 50 Pro, with a power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, with a dedicated Hydro Cooling System - Here is everything we know so far:
Hong Kong-based Infinix just announced a new gaming smartphone for India, the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G, launching on October 27, 2026, alongside a new gaming controller. This makes it a strong option for mobile gamers looking to upgrade. Two days before launch, Infinix India shared details on the GT 50 Pro’s specifications and features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, 144Hz AMOLED panel, Dolby Atmos support, and pressure-sensitive GT Triggers. Infinix is also adding a dedicated network chip to smooth out online game streaming. Alongside the top specs, Infinix is also offering gaming accessories like a console-style controller and a magnetic cooler.
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Key Highlights
The Infinix GT 50 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, 12GB RAM and a dedicated N1 network chip.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro phone offers a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness and pressure-sensitive GT Triggers.
Infinix GT 50 Pro also offers additional perks, including a dedicated controller, cooling accessories, bank discounts, and pre-booking benefits.
Infinix is making the GT 50 Pro 5G a complete gaming package. If you are still wondering why you should wait for the new Infinix GT 50 Pro, we’ve got you covered with details on its specs, features, and cashback offers.
Here are the top 3 reasons why the Infinix GT 50 Pro is a great gaming beast.
Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G – Specifications and Features
The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a premium, gaming-style design with a dual-housing rear camera, a pill-shaped body with four side light strips, a Hydro Flow liquid-cooling system, and a flat front screen, making it feel like a futuristic gaming phone.
The GT 50 Pro 5G phone is available in two colours: Black Abyss and Red Blaze. Infinix GT 50 Pro will get a pressure-sensitive trigger.
On the display front, the Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a larger 6.78-inch flat screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 4500 nits of peak brightness, plus 2800Hz Touch Sampling that supports 6-finger multi-touch, even with sweaty hands.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, the new Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, a 4 nm chip that supports advanced 5G modem connectivity, plus the MediaTek NPU 880 chipset to run energy-efficient AI tasks.
Along with the power-packed chipset, the Infinix GT 50 Pro will get faster storage, up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Infinix is also getting a new dedicated N1 Network chipset, promising 50% stronger signals than the other chipset, plus a 360-degree antenna system.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro will get a HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system with an exposed design, so you can see the cooling pipeline flowing around the phone.
Camera
On the camera front, the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G has a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The front has a 13MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.
Battery
On the battery front, the Infinix GT 50 Pro gets a larger 6500mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.
It supports wired and wireless bypass charging, letting you bypass the battery and deliver power directly to the motherboard without charging the phone’s battery. This will save your battery life cycle.
Software
On the software front, the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G will run XOS 16 based on Android 16. Infinix promises up to 3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates. The Infinix GT 50 will get upgrades up to Android 19.
Infinix GT 50 Pro Could Be a Gaming Beast: 3 Reasons to Watch
One major reason the Infinix GT 50 Pro is a gaming beast is its upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset. It isn’t a flagship-level chipset like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, but it delivers solid benchmark scores that help deliver a smoother gaming experience.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro has a unique gaming design with strip lights and an exposed Hydro Liquid cooling system on the bottom, giving it a distinctive look.
With bypass charging support, it can run on direct power without affecting battery life or health.
Beyond gaming, the Infinix GT 50 Pro also stands out for connectivity and AI. It includes a dedicated NPU chipset to handle major AI tasks and is integrated into XOS 16.
For connectivity, it features a 360-degree antenna with a dedicated Infinix N1 chipset, making it a great choice for mobile game streaming.
The Infinix GT 50 Pro India price remains undisclosed,d, as Infinix India has not announced it.
However, Infinix India has announced some bank offers and deals. If you buy through the Infinix website, you can get an additional Rs 5000 discount through major banks.
Infinix is also offering No-cost EMI with Rs 3611 per month for 18 months. Additionally, Infinix is offering a “Pre-booking offer” that includes a complimentary X60 BT speaker worth Rs 5999, plus Infinix Rewards points worth up to Rs 6999.
You can also get free GT 50 Pro gaming accessories like the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, GT Cooling Fan cum charger, and GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover, worth Rs 24999.
If the leaks are accurate, the Infinix GT 50 Pro will be priced around Rs 65,000 in India after launch. You can pre-book the new Infinix GT 50 Pro for Rs 1999 ahead of the launch.
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FAQs
When will the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G launch in India?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G is scheduled to launch in India on October 27, 2026, alongside a dedicated gaming controller and other gaming accessories like GT NX Station, GT Cooling Fan cum charger, and GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover
What processor powers the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset built on a 4nm process. It includes a dedicated N1 network chip to improve signal performance.
What are the display specifications of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The phone has a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 2,800Hz touch sampling.
Which operating system does the Infinix GT 50 Pro run?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro runs XOS 16 based on Android 16. Infinix promises up to three major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
What pre-booking offers are available for the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The announced offers include a Rs 5,000 bank discount, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,611 per month for 18 months, a complimentary X60 BT speaker worth Rs 5,999 and reward points worth up to Rs 6,999. The offer also includes eligible gaming accessories. Customers should check the official terms for eligibility and availability.