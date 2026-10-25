Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch: 3 Features Gamers Should Know

Hong Kong-based Infinix just announced a new gaming smartphone for India, the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G, launching on October 27, 2026, alongside a new gaming controller. This makes it a strong option for mobile gamers looking to upgrade. Two days before launch, Infinix India shared details on the GT 50 Pro’s specifications and features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, 144Hz AMOLED panel, Dolby Atmos support, and pressure-sensitive GT Triggers. Infinix is also adding a dedicated network chip to smooth out online game streaming. Alongside the top specs, Infinix is also offering gaming accessories like a console-style controller and a magnetic cooler.

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Key Highlights The Infinix GT 50 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, 12GB RAM and a dedicated N1 network chip.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro phone offers a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness and pressure-sensitive GT Triggers.

Infinix GT 50 Pro also offers additional perks, including a dedicated controller, cooling accessories, bank discounts, and pre-booking benefits.

Infinix is making the GT 50 Pro 5G a complete gaming package. If you are still wondering why you should wait for the new Infinix GT 50 Pro, we’ve got you covered with details on its specs, features, and cashback offers.

Here are the top 3 reasons why the Infinix GT 50 Pro is a great gaming beast.

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Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G – Specifications and Features

The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a premium, gaming-style design with a dual-housing rear camera, a pill-shaped body with four side light strips, a Hydro Flow liquid-cooling system, and a flat front screen, making it feel like a futuristic gaming phone.