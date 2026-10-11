Anthropic has changed how Indian businesses can use Claude AI this change is not about a chatbot feature; it’s about where AI requests are handled. For banks, government groups, and other businesses with compliance requirements, this difference could determine whether they can use AI widely.

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Key Highlights Claude inference requests can now be processed within India through Amazon Bedrock.

The move targets banks, government bodies and regulated enterprises.

India is already Anthropic’s second-largest Claude.ai market.

Claude AI Now Processes Data Inside India

Anthropic has started in-country inference for Claude in India using Amazon Bedrock. This means requests sent through its India endpoint are handled on servers in the country. This move helps organisations that deal with private or controlled information. It lets them keep AI work and processing inside their country.

This feature includes Claude Opus 5, Claude Sonnet 5, and Claude Haiku 4.5 through Amazon Bedrock. In other words, an organisation using the India endpoint can send a message to Claude and have the response handled inside India instead of outside the country. This matters most in regions where data residency, security, and compliance are critical.

Why local AI processing matters

For a person asking Claude to write an email, where the processing happens might not matter much. For a bank reviewing information, a government office handling secret papers, or a big company using AI in its systems, where processing happens can matter a lot.

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Anthropic says that Indian financial groups, government agencies and big companies have asked for processing because of rules and how data is handled. Amazon Bedrock also offers options like activity logs and controls on who can access data. Teams that manage risk and follow rules when using AI systems need these.