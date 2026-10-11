India is preparing for a major AI computing expansion. AM Intelligence, backed by the people behind Greenko, has ordered another 20,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs. The scale of this move puts Hyderabad at the centre of a competition for infrastructure that could change how India handles AI compute power.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights AM Intelligence has ordered around 20,000 NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs.

Its total committed Rubin capacity now stands at around 29,000 GPUs.

Hyderabad remains central to the company’s expanding Indian AI infrastructure strategy.

NVIDIA Sends 20000 Rubin GPUs to India

AM Intelligence has ordered about 20,000 NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs. This is part of a plan to expand its AI infrastructure in India and Malaysia. The new order is set to be delivered in the quarter of 2027. This brings the number of Rubin GPUs that AM Intelligence has committed to around 29,000.

This news matters because AI development is becoming a race not for better models, but for access to the computing power needed to train and run them. AM Intelligence is trying to provide compute-as-a-service, aiming to help big companies, AI businesses, enterprises, developers, and government AI programs.

Hyderabad is in the middle of it all

This new commitment follows AM Intelligence’s August 2026 announcement that it would get 9,000 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs for its AI factory in Hyderabad.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The new orders will add around 70 MW of capacity in India and Malaysia. It brings AM Intelligence’s committed capacity to almost 100 MW. The systems will be set up as NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale platforms. These are supported by networking, advanced storage and liquid cooling systems.