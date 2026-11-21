India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, recorded higher mobile data download and upload speeds on its postpaid tariff plans than on its prepaid tariff plans across all telecom service areas in September 2026, according to the operator’s Quality of Service (QoS) performance report for Wireless Access Services. The report, which provides details of offered typical speeds and the 80th percentile of measured speeds, shows that Airtel’s postpaid plans had an offered typical download speed of 23 Mbps, compared with 18 Mbps for prepaid plans. Similarly, the offered typical upload speed stood at 10 Mbps for postpaid customers, against 8 Mbps for prepaid users.

Airtel Download Speeds

In terms of measured download speeds, postpaid tariff plans recorded higher 80th percentile speeds in all 22 service areas covered in the report. Delhi recorded the highest download speed for postpaid users at 478.46 Mbps, followed by Punjab at 430.06 Mbps and Kerala at 399.05 Mbps. Among prepaid users, Delhi topped the list with 464.54 Mbps, followed by Punjab at 361.51 Mbps and Gujarat at 268.26 Mbps.

The gap between the two categories was particularly notable in Assam, where postpaid tariff plans recorded an 80th percentile download speed of 219.31 Mbps, compared with 129.81 Mbps for prepaid users. West Bengal also reported a significant difference, with postpaid speeds at 211.44 Mbps against 100.84 Mbps for prepaid connections. In Andhra Pradesh, the corresponding figures stood at 238.81 Mbps for postpaid and 178.88 Mbps for prepaid users.

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Airtel Upload Speeds