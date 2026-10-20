iPhone 16 at Rs 69999: Check the Offer

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, has increased the price of its iPhones across generations. This includes the iPhone 16. The prices have moved much closer to what they were at the launch time two years back. The issue with the pricing is that the brands can’t keep them lower or what they were in the past due to rising RAM costs. iPhone 16 has seen a price increase because the production, shipping, and everything else has become more expensive for Apple. It has also become a brand standard for the phone companies to increase the prices. Thus, the iPhone 16 price was increased to Rs 76,999. However, this can be reduced with some offers available for the Indian consumers. Let’s take a look at the offer below.

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iPhone 16 Price in India: Updated with Offer

iPhone 16 price was increased to Rs 76,999. The price can be lowered to Rs 69,999. The price can be reduced with a bank offer. The bank offer is of Rs 7,000. It is available for SBI Bank credit card holders. What is more is that you can get it for a no-cost EMI as well of three months, where you will just have to pay Rs 23,083 to the bank every month. If you want to do a one full swipe, then you can get a discount of Rs 6,250. On top of this, Amazon is offering users a Rs 750 platform coupon for additional discount.

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Note that this is before you exchange your old device. With an older phone exchange, the price can be reduced by up to Rs 37,400. Amazon charges a Rs 199 service fee, wherein the delivery agent will open the box in front of you while delivering the product, so that he/she can verify if the product was genuine and the customer can also be sure that his/her money did not go into a wrong transaction. The iPhone 16 is available in stock on the Amazon store. You will not get it at the official Apple stores, because Apple wants to sell the newer variants. However, e-commerce platforms or local stores.