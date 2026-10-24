Paradise to Dorothy, Sumo Didi: Best OTT Releases This Week

The fourth weekend of October is here, and we’re bringing you some of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows, plus hits from Mollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood. This weekend, you can stream Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Paradise, which also hits OTT a month after its theatrical run. The Legend of Hanuman: Season 7, a new AI-generated animated series, along with the Tamil series Sattamum Needhiyum: Season 2, led by Sarvanan and Varalaxmi. You also get Gajab Raat, a new series led by Manoj Bajpayee and Nushrratt Bharuccha. We also have a new Malayalam Mollywood movie, Dhoomakethu, led by Nikhila Vimal and Sajin Gopu, and a new Hindi biopic, Sumo Didi, led by Nitesh Pandey and Anubha Fatehpura, both making their way to OTT screens this weekend.

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If you are looking for a chill weekend and want to watch new movies and TV shows on OTT platforms, we have you covered with a list of the best OTT movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

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Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Cast : Keerthy Suresh, Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Sonali Kulkarni

: Keerthy Suresh, Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Sonali Kulkarni OTT Release Date: October 22, 2026

This weekend, we can watch Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s lead Paradise on OTT, one of the year’s best releases.

Paradise streams on Netflix and is set in 1980s Secunderabad, showing how a marginalized tribe fights discrimination and for citizenship under a powerful leader.

2. The Legend of Hanuman: Season 7

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Daman Baggan, Sanket Mhatre

Sharad Kelkar, Daman Baggan, Sanket Mhatre OTT Release Date: October 23, 2026

JioHotstar is dropping the seventh season of “The Legend of Hanuman”, continuing the story with a new AI-generated series.

The seventh season of The Legend of Hanuman will follow an escalating conflict in Lanka, with new battles and character arcs.

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3. Sattamum Needhiyum: Season 2

Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Director: Balaji Selvaraj

Balaji Selvaraj Cast: Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lavanya, Prem

Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lavanya, Prem OTT Release Date: October 23, 2026

Sattamum Needhiyum gets a second season, which you can stream this weekend. We will again see the court battle between Saravanan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The series revolves around the legal journey of a character named Sundaramoorthy.

The second season of Sattamum Needhiyum will continue the courtroom drama as Saravanan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar fight those in power and privileged dominance to achieve justice.

4. Gajab Raat

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Ritesh Shah

Ritesh Shah Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda

Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda OTT Release Date: October 23, 2026

If you’re up for a Hindi mystery thriller this weekend, watch Gajab Raat, a new crime series starting its first season on Netflix and featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Nushrratt Bharuccha back on OTT screens.

The Gajab Raat series follows a corrupt cop pursuing personal gain. His plans for a profitable night get completely disrupted when he finds a severely injured girl, which ends up getting into a complex crime around that girl.

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5. Dhoomakethu

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Sudhi Maddison

Sudhi Maddison Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Sajin Gopu, Ganapathi S Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, and Siddharth Bharathan

Nikhila Vimal, Sajin Gopu, Ganapathi S Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, and Siddharth Bharathan OTT Release Date: October 23, 2026

If you are looking for a new mystery thriller Malayalam movie this weekend, watch Dhoomakethu. It features famous cast members like Nikhila Vimal, Sajin Gopu, Ganapathi S Poduval, and Shine Tom Chacko, and is now streaming on OTT platforms.

As for the storyline, Dhoomakethu follows Kuttan, who wakes up on his wedding day after a haunting dream about his own death. He then finds himself stuck in a deadly loop as events repeat, blurring reality. To break free, he must solve a mystery behind a murder.

6. Sumo Didi

Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Director: Jayant Rohatgi

Jayant Rohatgi Cast: Nitesh Pandey, Anubha Fatehpura, Meenal Kapoor, Nitesh Pandey, Shriyam Bhagnani

Nitesh Pandey, Anubha Fatehpura, Meenal Kapoor, Nitesh Pandey, Shriyam Bhagnani OTT Release Date: October 23, 2026

If you are looking for a biography-based movie, Zee5 is streaming Sumo Didi this weekend.

This new biographical sports drama follows Hetal Dave’s inspiring, challenging journey.

Hetal fought societal pressure and stereotypes about women’s bodies and strength to become India’s first and only professional female sumo wrestler.

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7. Dorothy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Cast: Sananth, Barath Neelakantan Neelakantan, Keerthi Suresh, Jeeva Subramanian, Ramachandran Durairaj

Sananth, Barath Neelakantan Neelakantan, Keerthi Suresh, Jeeva Subramanian, Ramachandran Durairaj OTT Release Date: October 23, 2026

Dorothy is a new movie about two friends who grew up in a rural village in Tamil Nadu and how their lives changed after a woman named Dorothy arrived.

The plot explores caste, violence, and toxic masculinity.

Here is a list of the best OTT movies and TV shows to watch this weekend. These new movies and shows are available in languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. You can stream these new OTT releases on platforms like Zee5, Netflix, and JioHotstar.

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