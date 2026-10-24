Paradise to Dorothy, Sumo Didi: Best OTT Releases This Week

The fourth weekend of October is here, and we’re bringing you some of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows, plus hits from Mollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood. This weekend, you can stream Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Paradise, which also hits OTT a month after its theatrical run. The Legend of Hanuman: Season 7, a new AI-generated animated series, along with the Tamil series Sattamum Needhiyum: Season 2, led by Sarvanan and Varalaxmi. You also get Gajab Raat, a new series led by Manoj Bajpayee and Nushrratt Bharuccha. We also have a new Malayalam Mollywood movie, Dhoomakethu, led by Nikhila Vimal and Sajin Gopu, and a new Hindi biopic, Sumo Didi, led by Nitesh Pandey and Anubha Fatehpura, both making their way to OTT screens this weekend.

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Key Highlights

  • The next weekend is here! This weekend, we have a list of the best movies and TV shows to watch. The best OTT releases include movies and TV shows like Paradise, The Legend of Hanuman: Season 7, and Dorothy.
  • You can watch the new OTT releases on prominent streaming platforms like Zee5, Netflix, and JioHotstar.
  • You can watch this weekend's new OTT releases in languages like Hindi, Tamil, and even Malayalam.

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If you are looking for a chill weekend and want to watch new movies and TV shows on OTT platforms, we have you covered with a list of the best OTT movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

Also Read: From DC, VisionQuest to Aasha: Best OTT Release this Week

1. Paradise