Google has started offering Gemini Tasks free to eligible users in India. The feature can execute multi-step projects, automate recurring routines and conduct research in the background without requiring a paid Google AI subscription.
Google is extending its AI assistant beyond answering questions, letting more people hand over work that can run in the background. Gemini Tasks is now rolling out for free to users in India.
The feature can manage multi-step projects, recurring tasks and research. You can set tasks to run repeatedly rather than giving Gemini the same instructions each time. The assistant will work in the background and will alert you when the work you asked for is ready. This significantly expands task capability to a much wider user base.
Key Highlights
Google is rolling out Gemini Tasks free to eligible users in India.
The feature handles multi-step projects and recurring activities in the background.
Users can schedule tasks and receive notifications when the work is complete.
The feature lets you delegate multi-step projects and recurring tasks to Gemini without paying for a Google AI subscription.
Google has started rolling out Gemini Tasks to free users in India. The feature was announced on 17th November and is now available to free users in India, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea. This lets eligible users hand over longer projects and repetitive tasks to Gemini without a paid Google AI subscription.
Unlike standard Gemini conversations, which typically respond to a single prompt, Tasks can run in the background, take multiple steps, and then notify you when the work you asked for is complete. The idea is that it makes Gemini more useful for multi-step tasks that require you to keep an eye on them, rather than just getting a single answer.
Gemini Can Handle Multi-Step Projects in the Background
With Tasks, you can describe a project or a routine and have Gemini work through it in the background. Google give the example of creating a daily morning briefing from your emails and calendar, or creating an itinerary for a trip you’re due to take and automating the associated research.
Users can also schedule recurring tasks so Gemini can carry out an activity at set intervals. This could be useful for tracking regular updates, generating regular summaries, or managing a to-do list without starting a new conversation every time.
The work remains under the user’s control, and Gemini will notify you when it’s ready. For free users, the feature is powered by Google’s Hydrogen 4 model (per the release notes).
How to Access Gemini Tasks for Free
Users can access Tasks directly from the Gemini app. Rather than going into the standard Chat, they can go straight to Tasks, tell Gemini what they’d like it to do and give it the instructions.
The feature is available to users 18 and over with a personal Google Account. A Gemini Apps Activity is required, and work/school accounts are not supported at this time.
Google says Tasks can integrate with a range of services, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, YouTube, and Google Maps, as well as several supported third-party apps. Of course, users have to turn on those integrations before Gemini can use them.
Until now, advanced task handling was a feature of the paid AI subscriptions Google offered in supported markets. The latest rollout removes the need for a subscription for eligible users in six countries (including India).
However, availability doesn’t mean that every task or integration will work the same in every market. Some capabilities and third-party services will have regional restrictions, and users should check what’s available in their Gemini app.
The expansion is also part of Google’s wider effort to turn Gemini into an assistant that can actually do work rather than generate content. Background execution and recurring schedules are now available to free users as part of this move to make these ‘agent’ capabilities available to a far wider audience.
Image Credits : (X-@techfryerr)
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FAQs
Is Gemini Tasks free in India?
Yes. Google has started rolling out Gemini Tasks free of charge to eligible users in India.
What can Gemini Tasks do?
It can handle multi-step projects, recurring routines, research activities and other tasks that can run in the background.
How can users access Gemini Tasks?
Users can open the Gemini app, switch from Chat to Tasks and describe the work they want the assistant to complete.
Does Gemini Tasks require a Google AI Pro subscription?
No. Eligible users in India can access the feature without a paid Google AI subscription.
Which countries have received free Gemini Tasks?
The rollout covers India, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea.