Google is extending its AI assistant beyond answering questions, letting more people hand over work that can run in the background. Gemini Tasks is now rolling out for free to users in India.

The feature can manage multi-step projects, recurring tasks and research. You can set tasks to run repeatedly rather than giving Gemini the same instructions each time. The assistant will work in the background and will alert you when the work you asked for is ready. This significantly expands task capability to a much wider user base.

Key Highlights Google is rolling out Gemini Tasks free to eligible users in India.

The feature handles multi-step projects and recurring activities in the background.

Users can schedule tasks and receive notifications when the work is complete.

Google Gemini’s AI Tasks Free In India

The feature lets you delegate multi-step projects and recurring tasks to Gemini without paying for a Google AI subscription.

Google has started rolling out Gemini Tasks to free users in India. The feature was announced on 17th November and is now available to free users in India, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea. This lets eligible users hand over longer projects and repetitive tasks to Gemini without a paid Google AI subscription.

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Unlike standard Gemini conversations, which typically respond to a single prompt, Tasks can run in the background, take multiple steps, and then notify you when the work you asked for is complete. The idea is that it makes Gemini more useful for multi-step tasks that require you to keep an eye on them, rather than just getting a single answer.