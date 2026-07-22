Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Ultra 2 Specs Leaked Before Launch

Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event today, and just before the official reveal, new leaks have surfaced. These leaks confirm the specifications and features of the Galaxy Watch Series 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, both of which are set to launch today.

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Key Highlights Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 9 series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will launch today.

Both smartwatches will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Elite Wear chipset.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Watch Ultra 2 Specs Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026

According to the latest leaks, Samsung is set to unveil two new watch series: the sleek Galaxy Watch 9 Series and the premium, rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will feature a stylish circular dial and impressive IP ratings for durability.

Watch 9 gets IP68 and 5ATM ratings, while the Watch Ultra 2 gets higher IP69K and 10ATM+ ratings.

Under the hood, both watches will run on the Qualcomm Elite Wear chipset, marking a shift away from Samsung’s usual Exynos processor for smartwatches.

This chipset will be paired with 2GB of RAM, and for storage, the Galaxy Watch 9 Series offers up to 32GB, while the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 doubles that to 64GB.

The Galaxy Watch 9 Series will be available in two sizes, a compact 40mm model with a 1.34-inch display and a larger 44mm version with a 1.47-inch screen.