Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro India Price Tipped

Redmi Note 17 series will launch soon in India. There will be two phones in India as well – Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. These two phones will be successor to the Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro. These two devices have already launched in China. These two are also coming to India now. The devices are expected to launch in August 2026, and they will also go on sale reportedly in the same month. Now the price for these phones have now been tipped online.

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Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India

The popular tech tipster Yogesh Brar has shared pricing details of the Redmi Note 17 series 5G ahead of the launch. The Redmi Note 17 5G will start around Rs 30,000 in India for the base variant which is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tipster has also claimed that the Redmi Note 17 5G will come running on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 17 series will come with four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The smartphone is reportedly going to come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

According to online reports, the Redmi Note 17 will launch in India on August 6, 2026. The device is expected to go on sale on August 11, 2026. In China, the Redmi Note 17 will start at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 18,000) for the base model of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC in China, and is also expected to come with the same chipset here. The device features an 8000mAh battery in China, but it could be a smaller battery in India. It also has a 50MP camera at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.