Light Flip Phone Looks Super Cool

Light has introduced a new Flip phone, in several colours. This new flip phone is super cool in design. The device has been geared to target people who don’t want a distracting device in their pockets. This can serve as a secondary phone for many users. Light, as a brand has always focused on introducing minimalistic and beautiful designs. This new Light Flip is available in six colours – Black, Navy, Red, Pink, Yellow, and Gray. So there are a total fo six colours.

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On the main screen of the phone, you will see options such as Phone, Alarm, Music, Podcasts, Calendar, Directions, and Notes. The phone features a keypad with buttons. There is a speaker grille at the bottom. It has a very old and traditional design and is now available for the users to purchase.

Light Flip Phone Price

Light Flip is priced at $199 for the global market. We are not sure if people in India and Asia can order this device, but it seems to be available on the website of the company.

The design of the phone is nice. Apart from the Flip, there are other devices from Light. These include Light Phone 2 and Light Phone 3 which are available for the users. There are a lot more products, even accessories sold by the brand such as Playing Cards, T-Shirts, a Light Service SIM Card, Hat, and more.

The buttons also feature Triangle and Square options. This is very much like what we get to see at the gaming consoles. There are covers sold by the brand as well, but not for the Flip phones yet. You can get covers for the Light Phone 3 as of now, as per the company’s website. There is, in fact, a Lemur Cover for Light Phone 3. The Flip phone is available for pre-orders now.