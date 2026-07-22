Moto Pad 70 Groove with JBL Speakers to Launch in India

Motorola is soon going to launch a new tablet in India. This will be the Moto Pad 70 Groove. This new tablet will have a special focus on the speakers. The company has revealed in a teaser poster that this tablet will come with JBL speakers. There will be sound by JBL, along with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet will be able to deliver hi-res wireless audio. Motorola has confirmed that this new tablet will have 4x tweeters, 3x woofers, and 2 passive radiators to deliver an enhanced sound experience to the consumer. This will be India’s first JBL speakers paired tablet. It will be interesting to see how this collaboration between the companies end up “souding” like for the users. Motorola has confirmed the launch date of this new tablet for the consumers. Let’s take a look.

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Moto Pad 70 Groove India Launch Date

Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Moto Pad 70 Groove with JBL speakers in India on July 31, 2026. It will be sold via Flipkart, as a dedicated microsite has confirmed. The design of the tablet features a mesh grille on the back with a JBL logo. It also has a built in fold-out which will help users stand it against any surface.

In the sound department, it will also feature a big 43cc acoustic chamber, dedicated bass units, Dolby Atmos tuning, and hi-res audio support (including wireless). The tablet is confirmed to feature support for 48W audio output in a 7.2 channel setup. This will make it one of the best sounding tablets in the country. Whether you are watching a movie or playing a music audio, you will have a great experience.