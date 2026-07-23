Vodafone Idea Network Challenges Deepen Amid Falling Cash, 64 Million Non-4G/5G Users and Rising Costs

Vodafone Idea has placed network expansion at the centre of its recovery strategy the operator plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore through FY29 to strengthen coverage, add capacity and expand its 4G and 5G services. However, Vi’s own disclosures indicate that executing this plan will involve more than simply placing equipment orders and activating new sites.

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Key Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore in network expansion through FY29.
  • Cash and cash equivalents declined to Rs 3,715 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9,932 crore a year earlier.
  • Vodafone Idea had 63.9 million non-4G/5G subscribers at the end of FY26.
  • The operator’s total subscriber base fell by 5.4 million year-on-year to 192.8 million.
  • Rising telecom equipment prices could increase the cost and complexity of Vi’s planned 4G and 5G expansion.

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Vodafone Idea must secure sufficient funding, arrest subscriber losses and upgrade millions of customers while competing against Airtel and Reliance Jio, which already operate significantly larger 5G networks. Rising telecom equipment prices could make each of these challenges more difficult.

A Substantial Plan With a Smaller Cash Position

Vodafone idea ended Q4 FY26 with Rs 3,715 crore in cash and cash equivalents, down from Rs 9,932 crore in Q4 FY25. This figure does not represent all the capital potentially available for the rollout, since Vodafone Idea is seeking external financing. It nevertheless shows why funding remains central to the operator’s network recovery.

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Also Read: Vodafone Idea Is Expanding 5G, but the Rollout Is Gradual

The company says it aims to regain coverage parity across 17 key circles that contribute approximately 99% of its revenue. In five other circles, Vi intends to align its 2G and 4G coverage along national highways, key state highways, airports and places of tourist interest it also plans to provide a seamless 5G experience across urban markets.