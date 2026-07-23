Vodafone Idea has placed network expansion at the centre of its recovery strategy the operator plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore through FY29 to strengthen coverage, add capacity and expand its 4G and 5G services. However, Vi’s own disclosures indicate that executing this plan will involve more than simply placing equipment orders and activating new sites.

Vodafone Idea must secure sufficient funding, arrest subscriber losses and upgrade millions of customers while competing against Airtel and Reliance Jio, which already operate significantly larger 5G networks. Rising telecom equipment prices could make each of these challenges more difficult.

Vodafone idea ended Q4 FY26 with Rs 3,715 crore in cash and cash equivalents, down from Rs 9,932 crore in Q4 FY25. This figure does not represent all the capital potentially available for the rollout, since Vodafone Idea is seeking external financing. It nevertheless shows why funding remains central to the operator’s network recovery.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Is Expanding 5G, but the Rollout Is Gradual

The company says it aims to regain coverage parity across 17 key circles that contribute approximately 99% of its revenue. In five other circles, Vi intends to align its 2G and 4G coverage along national highways, key state highways, airports and places of tourist interest it also plans to provide a seamless 5G experience across urban markets.

These objectives explain the scale of the Rs 45,000 crore commitment they also show how much Vodafone Idea needs to accomplish within the available investment.

Equipment Costs Add a New Complication

Moneycontrol’s Technology and Telecom Editor Danish Khan reported that AI-driven demand is pushing up the cost of chips and other components used in telecom equipment. Ericsson is raising prices where appropriate, while Nokia has begun pricing discussions with operators, according to the report.

Counterpoint Research Vice President Neil Shah told Moneycontrol that Vodafone Idea may need to account for a single- or double-digit increase in equipment prices within its capital expenditure budget this remains an analyst assessment, and there is no confirmation that Vi has already been charged higher prices.

Subscriber Losses Leave Little Room for Delay

Vi’s subscriber base declined from 198.2 million in Q4 FY25 to 192.8 million in Q4 FY26. The operator, therefore, lost a net 5.4 million customers over the year despite improving some operating indicators.

Its 4G/5G subscriber base increased from 126.4 million to 128.9 million during the same period this left approximately 63.9 million customers classified as non-4G/5G subscribers at the end of FY26.

This classification does not prove that all 63.9 million users lack access to 4G coverage. Some may continue using older devices, remain on legacy services or have usage patterns that keep them outside the 4G/5G base. However, the figure demonstrates the size of Vi’s customer-upgrade challenge.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Lost Rural Mobile Users in May as Airtel and Jio Gained: TRAI

Moving more users to 4G and 5G could improve data consumption and revenue, but customers will need sufficient coverage, capacity and a consistent network experience before they see a reason to upgrade or remain with the operator.

Vi’s 5G Expansion Still Has Ground to Cover

As of March 31, 2026, Vodafone Idea said its 5G services were live in more than 145 cities across all 17 circles where it holds 5G spectrum. This represents progress, but the operator is still building scale at a time when Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already completed much of their most capital-intensive nationwide 5G deployments.

Vodafone Idea is consequently purchasing equipment during a less favourable cost environment than the one in which its larger competitors undertook their heaviest rollouts. Higher prices will also affect Airtel and Jio’s incremental investments, but a larger part of Vi’s planned expansion is still ahead.

That timing disadvantage is the central problem Vodafone idea needs to invest quickly enough to improve competitiveness, but it must also ensure that rising prices do not reduce the reach or impact of its planned expenditure.

What Could This Mean for Users?

Moneycontrol reported that Vi was discussing around Rs 25,000 crore in debt and Rs 10,000 crore in letter-of-credit facilities with an SBI-led consortium. Securing this funding could determine the speed and scope of the next phase of deployment.

If costs continue rising, Vi may prioritise dense urban markets and commercially important locations where investment can generate returns more quickly. Such an approach could make commercial sense, but customers outside priority areas may have to wait longer for comparable network improvements.

Also Read; Vodafone Idea InstaData Deducts Two Days Instantly for 1GB That Expires at Midnight

Higher costs could also create pressure for tariff increases or plan restructuring Vodafone idea has not announced any such action in response to equipment inflation, and it would be incorrect to claim that users will necessarily pay more.

The wider concern is whether financial and equipment-cost pressures could influence where and how quickly Vi expands. Its Rs 45,000 crore plan remains substantial, but the company must stretch that investment across coverage expansion, capacity upgrades and 5G deployment while trying to stop customers from leaving.

For Vi, equipment inflation is not merely a procurement problem it has emerged at a time when network improvement is essential to the company’s recovery and to the experience of its 192.8 million customers.

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