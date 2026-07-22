Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 8 5G in India. This new flip phone from Samsung was announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026. It is powered by the powerful Samsung chip, and seems like the best flip ever made by Samsung. While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series which includes Z Fold 8 5G and Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G, has seen a design change, the Z Flip 8 continues with the same design as the predecessor. This phone, to be honest, looks like the previous edition (Z Flip 7 5G) when it comes to display, and most specifications. There are minor upgrades, and the price and specifications are completely out now for the Indian market. Let’s take a look.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 5G has launched in two memory variants in India:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,34,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,54,999

While the pre-orders are live right now, you will get a discount of Rs 10,000 on the MRP, which means the cost will come down to Rs 1,24,999 and Rs 1,44,999 for the two memory variants. There is also an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 for the users, and users can also get 30 months of no-cost EMI. The device is available in Pink, Graphite, and Cream colour variants. The early delivery starts at August 4, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 5G Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 5G features a 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 4.1-inch AMOLED cover display, with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There is a dual-rear camera setup on the device, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.