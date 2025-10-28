OpenAI to Offer Free One-Year ChatGPT Go Subscription in India



OpenAI on Tuesday announced that it will offer Indian users a free one-year subscription to its ChatGPT Go plan as part of a limited-time promotion starting November 4. The move underscores the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in one of its fastest-growing and most strategic markets. ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's recently launched subscription tier that offers increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads for users in India.

OpenAI Launches India Promotion

The offer is available to both new users signing up during the promotional period and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India. OpenAI has not specified how long the promotion will remain open.

"To celebrate OpenAI's DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November - its first in India - OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November," the company said, according to a PTI report dated October 28, 2025.

Launched in India in August, ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's most affordable paid plan, priced at under USD 5 per month. The plan offers ten times the usage limit of the free tier, supports image generation and file uploads, and includes improved memory for more personalised interactions. Following its debut in India, the service expanded to Indonesia and, earlier this month, to 16 additional countries across Asia.

India, with over 700 million smartphone users and more than a billion internet subscribers, has become a key market for OpenAI. The company opened its New Delhi office in August and is assembling a local team to drive growth. According to earlier reports, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described India as the company's second-largest market after the United States.

In the first month since its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled. On the back of this strong demand, OpenAI has since expanded ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 markets worldwide, the report said.

"This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI's India-first commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year," OpenAI reportedly said in a statement. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the free 12-month promotion.

"Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring," said Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, as mentioned in the report. Turley added: "Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI."

Google and Perplexity Eye the Indian AI Market

OpenAI's competitors are also intensifying their focus on India. Perplexity recently partnered with Airtel to offer free Perplexity Pro subscriptions to the telecom operator's 360 million subscribers, while Google has introduced a free one-year AI Pro plan, worth Rs 19,500 for students in India.

OpenAI is expected to unveil more India-specific initiatives at its DevDay Exchange developer conference in Bengaluru on November 4, aimed at supporting local developers and enterprises.

ChatGPT’s Responses in Sensitive Conversations

On Monday, OpenAI released new data revealing that a small but significant number of ChatGPT users are opening up about mental health struggles — including suicidal thoughts — while chatting with the AI. The company said it recently updated ChatGPT's default model to better recognize and support people in moments of distress.

"We believe ChatGPT can provide a supportive space for people to process what they're feeling, and guide them to reach out to friends, family, or a mental health professional when appropriate. Our safety improvements in the recent model update focus on the following areas: 1) mental health concerns such as psychosis or mania; 2) self-harm and suicide; and 3) emotional reliance on AI. Going forward, in addition to our longstanding baseline safety metrics for suicide and self-harm, we are adding emotional reliance and non-suicidal mental health emergencies to our standard set of baseline safety testing for future model releases," OpenAI said in a statement on October 27, 2025.

According to the company, around 0.15 percent of ChatGPT's weekly active users engage in conversations showing "explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent." That translates to over a million people each week discussing suicidal thoughts with ChatGPT.

The company shared this information as part of its ongoing effort to make ChatGPT more sensitive and responsible when responding to people in distress. OpenAI said it worked with more than 170 mental health experts to help ChatGPT more reliably recognize signs of distress, respond with care, and guide people toward real-world support — reducing unsatisfactory responses by 65–80 percent.

ChatGPT Atlas

On October 21, 2025, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser built with ChatGPT at its core. Two days later, on October 23, OpenAI revealed that it had acquired Software Applications Incorporated, makers of Sky.

Sky is a natural language interface for the Mac. OpenAI said, "With Sky, AI works alongside you, whether you're writing, planning, coding, or managing your day. Sky understands what's on your screen and can take action using your apps. We will bring Sky's deep macOS integration and product craft into ChatGPT, and all members of the team will join OpenAI."

"We're building a future where ChatGPT doesn't just respond to your prompts, it helps you get things done. Sky's deep integration with the Mac accelerates our vision of bringing AI directly into the tools people use every day," said Nick Turley, VP and Head of ChatGPT.

"We've always wanted computers to be more empowering, customizable, and intuitive. With LLMs, we can finally put the pieces together. That's why we built Sky, an AI experience that floats over your desktop to help you think and create. We're thrilled to join OpenAI to bring that vision to hundreds of millions of people," said Ari Weinstein, Co-Founder and CEO, Software Applications Incorporated.

OpenAI also disclosed that an investment fund associated with Sam Altman held a passive investment in Software Applications Incorporated.