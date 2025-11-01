What They Said: Sid Swaminathan of Jio BlackRock on AI



Let's take a look at what Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said about Artificial Intelligence (AI). JioBlackRock Asset Management is a joint venture between Jio Financial Services (part of the Reliance Group) and BlackRock, the world’s largest investment management company. As a new asset management firm in India that claims to offer services powered by AI and managed by experts, let’s see what its leadership has to say about AI.

What They Said: Timeline

October 2025:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a defining role in expanding India’s investor base and democratising wealth creation, said Sid Swaminathan, Chief Executive Officer of Jio BlackRock Asset Management Company (AMC), according to a Moneycontrol report by Anishaa Kumar, dated October 7, 2025.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai, Swaminathan emphasised that the industry now has an opportunity to leverage AI for hyper-personalised and regionalised financial education aligned with regulatory frameworks set by SEBI and AMFI.

“With AI, there is an opportunity to deliver hyper-personalised and regionalised education content to every corner of India,” Swaminathan said during a panel discussion on democratising wealth creation through technology. “Education and building of trust is the key. We need to get that right first, and there’s already great work being done by SEBI and AMFI,” he added.

Swaminathan noted that with the foundation in place, the next step would be to reduce friction in investor onboarding by simplifying Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and enabling consent-driven participation. This, he said, would be critical for driving inclusion and bringing more investors into the formal investment ecosystem through technology.

Commenting on Jio BlackRock AMC’s progress, he said that although India’s mutual fund market remains largely physical, the company’s direct, digital-first approach has seen encouraging results.

“The level of engagement we’re seeing from investors has been positive, and the participation through each of our NFOs has been way beyond what we expected. We’re still at a low base, so the potential is immense,” Swaminathan said.

Addressing concerns around mis-selling in emerging products such as Systematic Investment Facilities (SIFs) and Micro SIPs, he said technology can be effectively used for both real-time surveillance and investor-level personalisation.

“SIF and Micro SIP are playing a very important role in expanding the market — they’re two sides of the market. The ability to use technology for surveillance is powerful, and SEBI is doing a fantastic job. But what’s even more powerful is using AI for hyper-personalisation of investors’ appetites so you can also address issues at the source, rather than monitoring them at the end. So, we are now able to address it at both ends,” he said.

About Sid Swaminathan

JioBlackRock Asset Management announced the appointment of Sid Swaminathan as its MD and CEO in May 2025. According to the company, Sid Swaminathan brings over 20 years of asset management experience to the role. He was previously Head of International Index Equity at BlackRock, where he was responsible for an AUM of USD 1.25 trillion. Prior to that, he served as the Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management for Europe at BlackRock, responsible for Systematic and Indexed strategies.

This is a developing story, and more quotes and insights from Sid Swaminathan will be added as they become available.