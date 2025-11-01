What They Said: Sid Swaminathan of Jio BlackRock on AI

Reported by Kripa B 0

Sid Swaminathan highlights how AI can democratise investing, enhance financial education, and expand India’s investor base.

Highlights

  • AI will redefine investor engagement and financial inclusion in India.
  • Education and trust-building are the foundation for AI-driven investing.
  • JioBlackRock's digital-first strategy is gaining strong traction.

Follow Us

What They Said: Sid Swaminathan of Jio BlackRock on AI
Let's take a look at what Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said about Artificial Intelligence (AI). JioBlackRock Asset Management is a joint venture between Jio Financial Services (part of the Reliance Group) and BlackRock, the world’s largest investment management company. As a new asset management firm in India that claims to offer services powered by AI and managed by experts, let’s see what its leadership has to say about AI.

Also Read: What They Said: Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas of IMF on AI




What They Said: Timeline

October 2025:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a defining role in expanding India’s investor base and democratising wealth creation, said Sid Swaminathan, Chief Executive Officer of Jio BlackRock Asset Management Company (AMC), according to a Moneycontrol report by Anishaa Kumar, dated October 7, 2025.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai, Swaminathan emphasised that the industry now has an opportunity to leverage AI for hyper-personalised and regionalised financial education aligned with regulatory frameworks set by SEBI and AMFI.

“With AI, there is an opportunity to deliver hyper-personalised and regionalised education content to every corner of India,” Swaminathan said during a panel discussion on democratising wealth creation through technology. “Education and building of trust is the key. We need to get that right first, and there’s already great work being done by SEBI and AMFI,” he added.

Swaminathan noted that with the foundation in place, the next step would be to reduce friction in investor onboarding by simplifying Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and enabling consent-driven participation. This, he said, would be critical for driving inclusion and bringing more investors into the formal investment ecosystem through technology.

Also Read: What They Said: Gopal Vittal of Bharti Airtel on AI

Commenting on Jio BlackRock AMC’s progress, he said that although India’s mutual fund market remains largely physical, the company’s direct, digital-first approach has seen encouraging results.

“The level of engagement we’re seeing from investors has been positive, and the participation through each of our NFOs has been way beyond what we expected. We’re still at a low base, so the potential is immense,” Swaminathan said.

Addressing concerns around mis-selling in emerging products such as Systematic Investment Facilities (SIFs) and Micro SIPs, he said technology can be effectively used for both real-time surveillance and investor-level personalisation.

“SIF and Micro SIP are playing a very important role in expanding the market — they’re two sides of the market. The ability to use technology for surveillance is powerful, and SEBI is doing a fantastic job. But what’s even more powerful is using AI for hyper-personalisation of investors’ appetites so you can also address issues at the source, rather than monitoring them at the end. So, we are now able to address it at both ends,” he said.

Also Read: What They Said: Thomas Kurian of Google Cloud on AI

About Sid Swaminathan

JioBlackRock Asset Management announced the appointment of Sid Swaminathan as its MD and CEO in May 2025. According to the company, Sid Swaminathan brings over 20 years of asset management experience to the role. He was previously Head of International Index Equity at BlackRock, where he was responsible for an AUM of USD 1.25 trillion. Prior to that, he served as the Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management for Europe at BlackRock, responsible for Systematic and Indexed strategies.

This is a developing story, and more quotes and insights from Sid Swaminathan will be added as they become available.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Bharath :

?"A launch event with political dignitaries is a ceremony, not a service guarantee. The people experiencing constant network drops, power…

BSNL Can Become a Benchmark in Public Sector Undertaking: Minister

WIN :

BSNL 4g isn't stable anywhere. They are still tuning their spectrum and volte software

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations

WIN :

Jio is using UBR for Airfiber, so it has nothing to do with current 5G.

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations

Krish :

And for Mamta, those terr*sts are her vote bank too. She is ruling because of these craps

Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Implement CNAP By March 2026:…

Krish :

QoS and BSNL is like North and South Pole!

BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments