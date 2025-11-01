

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek legal advice from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the Supreme Court's recent order concerning Vodafone Idea (Vi) and the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Officials reportedly said the department will decide its next steps based on the solicitor general’s interpretation of the ruling.

Also Read: Government Awaits Supreme Court’s Written Order in Vodafone Idea AGR Case









Legal Ambiguity on AGR Relief Scope

According to officials, ambiguity persists over whether the relief granted by the apex court pertains solely to the additional AGR demand of around Rs 9,000 crore or extends to the older dues already determined. “The DoT will seek clarity from the solicitor general and depending on the reply, a decision will be taken around the next steps,” a senior official said, according to an ETTelecom report by Kiran Rathee dated October 31, 2025.

Experts Divided on Court’s Interpretation

Legal experts are divided over the scope of the Supreme Court's order. While most believe the relief applies only to the additional demand raised by the DoT, others argue that the order could be open to wider interpretation. The judgment, however, makes it clear that the relief is limited to Vodafone Idea and does not extend to other telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel.

Vodafone Idea's Financial Pressure Mounts

Vodafone Idea, which continues to face financial stress, is due to pay over Rs 18,000 crore as part of its AGR instalment in March next year. Analysts said that without government support, the company’s survival could be at risk. The telco has total outstanding AGR dues exceeding Rs 76,000 crore, with payments scheduled until March 2031.

Also Read: DoT Defends Fresh AGR Dues Demand as Vodafone Idea Moves SC

As of March this year, Vodafone Idea's cash and bank balance stood at Rs 9,930 crore. Unnamed Analysts quoted in the report expect the government to provide relief to the company in the coming weeks and months, much before the next instalment is due. The relief, they said, could be in the form of a partial waiver of dues or extension of timeline for payment of the dues, or a combination of the two.