BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia

Reported by Tanuja K

BSNL customers have often complained of network downtime. This is due to multiple reasons such as power outages, network infrastructure damage and more.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been asked by telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to focus on Quality of Services (QoS).
  • The minister has said that QoS is non-negotiable.
  • It should be monitored daily to ensure that the telco is offering standard or better than standard quality services.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been asked by telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to focus on Quality of Services (QoS). The minister has said that QoS is non-negotiable. It should be monitored daily to ensure that the telco is offering standard or better than standard quality services. Scindia was talking to the circle heads of BSNL and senior executives.




Read More - BSNL Can Become a Benchmark in Public Sector Undertaking: Minister

According to an ET report, the minister said, "first thing, and this is a mantra you need to live by. QoS, QoS, and QoS. Quality of service is non-negotiable." The minister was reviewing the state-run telco's Q2 FY2025-26 performance.

"We need to increase our QoS levels, not month on month, fortnightly or week on week, but I would like you to measure it on a daily basis. Your uptime - all of those measurements have to be done on a daily basis," Scindia said. He said that the company must take a note of uptime performance of base transceiver station (BTS) and optical line terminal (OLT), and then compare it with the performance of the private telcos.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Shares Fall on Thursday, Here’s Why

BSNL customers have often complained of network downtime. This is due to multiple reasons such as power outages, network infrastructure damage and more. According to the data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL has been lagging in multiple areas including voice services as its customers are facing higher drop call rates and lower data speeds. It's not just call drops, but also in the call set up rate, BSNL was behind the private telcos.

BSNL is adding new active users, and if the telco somehow manages to improve its quality of services (QoS) then that would go a long way for the company.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

